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Chelsea fined £10.75m and hit with suspended one-year transfer ban

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1 hour ago
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Chelsea's 'proactive self-reporting, admissions of breach and exceptional cooperation' were mitigating circumstances. REUTERS
Chelsea's 'proactive self-reporting, admissions of breach and exceptional cooperation' were mitigating circumstances. REUTERS

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