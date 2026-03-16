Chelsea fined £10.75m and hit with suspended one-year transfer ban

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Hong Kong men’s and women’s football teams cleared for 2026 Asian Games
12-03-2026 17:36 HKT
Official: 'Under no circumstance' will Iran participate in World Cup
12-03-2026 02:47 HKT
Ruthless Atletico punish Tottenham errors in 5-2 Champions League rout
11-03-2026 06:54 HKT
Heartbreak for Newcastle as Yamal's late penalty rescues draw for Barca
11-03-2026 06:50 HKT
Advantage Galatasaray as Lemina header earns 1-0 win over Liverpool
11-03-2026 06:05 HKT
Southampton strike late to dump Fulham out of FA Cup
09-03-2026 06:36 HKT
HK launches first 24/7 automated meal robot
15-03-2026 20:47 HKT