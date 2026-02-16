Nottingham Forest appoint Pereira as manager after Dyche sacking

Read More
Frank angry as Tottenham take a step back in defeat at Forest
15-12-2025 02:37 HKT
Arsenal miss chance to go six points clear with draw at Brentford
13-02-2026 06:43 HKT
Tuchel to lead England through to Euro 2028
13-02-2026 06:17 HKT
Slick Semenyo helps title-chasing Man City to 3-0 win over Fulham
12-02-2026 06:42 HKT
Chelsea suffer familiar failings as Leeds battle back for 2-2 draw
11-02-2026 07:13 HKT
Sesko breaks West Ham hearts to rescue point for Man Utd
11-02-2026 06:41 HKT
Man City snatch chaotic 2-1 win at Liverpool to stay on Arsenal's heels
09-02-2026 03:45 HKT
Ronaldo missed match due to frustration with Saudi's PIF
04-02-2026 06:15 HKT
Strand Larsen joins Palace, Mateta stays there
03-02-2026 06:45 HKT
Orphaned monkey finds comfort in stuffed toy after mother's rejection
16-02-2026 01:47 HKT
China's DJI vice president detained on suspicion of bribery
15-02-2026 17:21 HKT