logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORTS
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Nottingham Forest appoint Pereira as manager after Dyche sacking

FOOTBALL
16-02-2026 05:04 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Photo: AP
Photo: AP
Vitor PereiraNottingham Forest

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Frank angry as Tottenham take a step back in defeat at Forest
FOOTBALL
15-12-2025 02:37 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Arsenal stroll to Wigan win as Leeds beat Birmingham, Wolves survive Grimsby mud bath
FOOTBALL
16-02-2026 05:00 HKT
Arsenal miss chance to go six points clear with draw at Brentford
FOOTBALL
13-02-2026 06:43 HKT
Tuchel to lead England through to Euro 2028
FOOTBALL
13-02-2026 06:17 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Slick Semenyo helps title-chasing Man City to 3-0 win over Fulham
FOOTBALL
12-02-2026 06:42 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Chelsea suffer familiar failings as Leeds battle back for 2-2 draw
FOOTBALL
11-02-2026 07:13 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Sesko breaks West Ham hearts to rescue point for Man Utd
FOOTBALL
11-02-2026 06:41 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man City snatch chaotic 2-1 win at Liverpool to stay on Arsenal's heels
FOOTBALL
09-02-2026 03:45 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Ronaldo missed match due to frustration with Saudi's PIF
FOOTBALL
04-02-2026 06:15 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Strand Larsen joins Palace, Mateta stays there
FOOTBALL
03-02-2026 06:45 HKT
Andy Lau (left) and Carol Chu (right)
Social media post sheds light on Andy Lau’s private life and wife’s warmth
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
15-02-2026 22:40 HKT
Orphaned monkey finds comfort in stuffed toy after mother's rejection
WORLD NEWS
16-02-2026 01:47 HKT
The DJI logo is displayed on the opening day of the Innovation For All (IFA), a technology and industry trade fair, in Berlin, Germany September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
China's DJI vice president detained on suspicion of bribery
TECH & STARTUP
15-02-2026 17:21 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.