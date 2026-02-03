logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORTS
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Strand Larsen joins Palace, Mateta stays there

FOOTBALL
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Jorgen LarsenCrystal PalaceWolverhampton

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Man United held to 1-1 draw by struggling Wolves
FOOTBALL
31-12-2025 06:29 HKT
Matheus Cunha reacts after missing a chance to score. (File Photo)
United agree deal for Wolves' Brazil forward Cunha
FOOTBALL
02-06-2025 10:41 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Real Madrid's Bellingham out for a month with hamstring injury
FOOTBALL
2 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Aston Villa slump to 1-0 defeat by 10-man Brentford
FOOTBALL
02-02-2026 05:11 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Manchester City stunned as Solanke magic earns Tottenham a draw
FOOTBALL
02-02-2026 05:07 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man Utd continue winning run under Carrick with late 3-2 victory over Fulham
FOOTBALL
02-02-2026 01:03 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Joao Pedro fires Chelsea into Champions League last 16, dumps out Napoli
FOOTBALL
29-01-2026 06:58 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Arsenal complete Champions League clean sweep for top spot
FOOTBALL
29-01-2026 06:55 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man Utd stun leaders Arsenal to open up title race
FOOTBALL
26-01-2026 02:51 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Man Utd midfielder Casemiro to leave at end of season
FOOTBALL
23-01-2026 01:44 HKT
Hundreds flock to On King Street Park as cherry blossoms reach full bloom
HONG KONG NEWS
01-02-2026 17:05 HKT
HK International Airport clears passengers in under 8 min earns rave reviews
HONG KONG NEWS
01-02-2026 19:22 HKT
logo
threads @ i_am_misaki
(Video) MTR staff member assaulted by woman in alleged drunken incident at Tai Wai station
HONG KONG NEWS
02-02-2026 02:37 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.