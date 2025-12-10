logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORTS
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Atalanta turn the tide to beat Chelsea in Champions League battle

FOOTBALL
40 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Champions LeagueChelseaAtalanta

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Tottenham spot on against Slavia Prague to close in on top eight
FOOTBALL
35 mins ago
Photo: Reuters
Kounde headers give Barcelona 2-1 win over Frankfurt
FOOTBALL
38 mins ago
Photo: Reuters
Bayern stage three-goal comeback in 12 minutes to beat Sporting 3-1
FOOTBALL
42 mins ago
Photo: Reuters
Late Szoboszlai penalty gives Liverpool 1-0 win over Inter Milan
FOOTBALL
45 mins ago
Ten-man Chelsea hold Arsenal in tetchy 1-1 London derby
FOOTBALL
01-12-2025 05:27 HKT
Mbappe's four-goal bonanza earns Real Madrid 4-3 comeback win at Olympiacos
FOOTBALL
27-11-2025 07:57 HKT
Soccer-Vitinha shines as PSG come from behind to beat Spurs
FOOTBALL
27-11-2025 07:53 HKT
PSV Eindhoven stun Liverpool with 4-1 thrashing at Anfield
FOOTBALL
27-11-2025 07:49 HKT
Arsenal stun Bayern Munich to seize Champions League top spot
FOOTBALL
27-11-2025 07:47 HKT
Man City's unbeaten home streak ends with 2-0 loss to Leverkusen
FOOTBALL
26-11-2025 07:08 HKT
Taxi driver fined $4,300 over dispute after taking longer route
HONG KONG NEWS
08-12-2025 14:16 HKT
Man offers deep discount for Wang Fuk Court units; agents slam bid
HONG KONG NEWS
09-12-2025 07:00 HKT
Man dies in fall from Hong Kong airport departure level
HONG KONG NEWS
08-12-2025 03:46 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.