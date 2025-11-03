logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
ARTS & LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOD & WINE

When Zeeland meets Hong Kong: Blend Brothers brings feast of senses to Conrad

FOOD & WINE
3 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

logo
logo
logo

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
The Lobby Lounge Festive Afternoon Tea.
A harborside Christmas wrapped in elegance
FOOD & WINE
31-10-2025 13:30 HKT
All things Garnacha | The Stellar Cellar | Alice Wong
FOOD & WINE
24-10-2025 05:02 HKT
A year of sweetness: Mister Donut celebrates first HK anniversary with new Houjicha delights
FOOD & WINE
22-10-2025 18:00 HKT
Celebrating COVA's grand opening in Pacific Place, Admiralty, Chief Operating Officer (Chinese & Western Restaurants) of Maxim’s Group, Martin Lee (third right), CEO of COVA Montenapoleone, Paola Faccioli (third left), along with distinguished guests, presided over the celebration ceremony.
COVA Reopens in Pacific Place
FOOD & WINE
16-10-2025 19:17 HKT
Autumn Hairy Crab Delights at Park Lane. (Courtesy of Park Lane)
A taste of autumn luxury — Hairy crab season arrives at Park Lane
FOOD & WINE
15-10-2025 13:30 HKT
Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. (Courtesy of Regent Hong Kong)
Chef Nobu brings his world of flavour back to Regent
FOOD & WINE
13-10-2025 17:00 HKT
(Photo from LV)
Louis Vuitton opens its first permanent restaurant in Seoul, blending fashion and fine dining
FOOD & WINE
27-09-2025 13:54 HKT
Iconic 70-year-old HK eatery Bing Kee Cha Dong reopens to fan delight
FOOD & WINE
09-09-2025 17:53 HKT
Authentic Shanghai delicacies include signature salty chicken and pork belly with abalone.
Authentic Shanghai flavours pop-up at NUVA next week
FOOD & WINE
04-09-2025 14:02 HKT
Where flavours meet fireworks: A National Day celebration
FOOD & WINE
04-09-2025 13:30 HKT
Public housing estates ban security guards from opening doors for residents
HONG KONG NEWS
28-10-2025 18:14 HKT
Rapper Namewee denies involvement in Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh's death
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
17 hours ago
(File Photo)
Couple in 60s caught in sex act on Cheung Chau Pier arrested
HONG KONG NEWS
31-10-2025 13:55 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.