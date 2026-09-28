logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

NIO signs broad deal with Geely on battery-swapping and charging businesses

FINANCE
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A man looks at a Nio ES9 at the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing on April 25, 2026. AFP
A man looks at a Nio ES9 at the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing on April 25, 2026. AFP

Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (9866) said on Monday it had signed a broad deal with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group on their battery-swapping and charging businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT
  • Under the deal, Geely Holding Group will acquire a 30 percent stake in NIO Power, NIO's battery-swapping and charging unit. For the purchase, Geely will contribute its 100 percent equity in its battery-swapping subsidiary Yiyi Power, plus 640 million yuan (HK$747.8 million) in cash.
  • The transaction values NIO Power at a post-money valuation of about 16 billion yuan.
  • NIO will acquire a 10 percent equity stake in Geely's smart charging subsidiary, Haohan Energy.
  • The two companies will co-develop unified swapping standards and vehicle models.
  • NIO Power aims to have 10,000 battery swap stations in operation by 2030, with annual electricity demand expected to exceed 10 billion kWh.
  • Geely plans to expand its network to over 22,000 charging stations with more than 100,000 connectors by the end of 2027.

Reuters

electric vehicleBioGeelybattery

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives to attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado
US to finalize sharply lower vehicle fuel economy standards
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Geely Auto logo is seen in this illustration taken January 16, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Geely turns to 4-minute EV charging, AI in battle with BYD
INNOVATION
23-09-2026 21:15 HKT
A worker inspects solar panels at a solar Dunhuang, 950km (590 miles) northwest of Lanzhou, Gansu Province in this September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
China's clean tech exports avoided more CO2 than UK emitted
ESG
23-09-2026 17:15 HKT
A staff member opens the door of a Leapmotor B10 EV car during a media event, in Beijing, China February 28, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Leapmotor plans to join Series A funding of FAW subsidiary
FINANCE
17-09-2026 14:38 HKT
A Li L6 by Li Auto is displayed at its booth during the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China 2024, in Beijing, China, April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Chinese EV maker Li Auto to invest in battery firm Sunwoda's unit
FINANCE
04-09-2026 21:33 HKT
A staff member of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio drives a Nio car as he demonstrates to media about the operation of the new battery swapping station, at a delivery center of the company, in Nanxiang, Shanghai, China March 23, 2023. REUTERS
Nio’s net loss narrows to 721.6 million yuan in second quarter 2026, EV sales outlook climbs 27.5%
FINANCE
01-09-2026 20:52 HKT
A CATL sign stands outside its research and development hub and the Chinese battery maker's headquarters in Ningde, Fujian province, China November 8, 2024. REUTERS
China's CATL tops quarterly profit forecasts on robust energy storage business
FINANCE
24-07-2026 21:12 HKT
Cars are pictured at the Ford factory in Almussafes near Valencia, Spain June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Heino Kalis/File Photo
China's Geely to make electric SUVs at Ford Spain plant, jointly develop model for Europe
CHINA
23-07-2026 17:34 HKT
New cars, among them new China-built electric vehicles of the company BYD, are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman
China to end property tax rebates for green vehicles from 2027
FINANCE
03-07-2026 17:55 HKT
New cars, among them new China-built electric vehicles of the company BYD, are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Chinese EV battery makers pledge to pay suppliers more quickly
FINANCE
29-06-2026 17:14 HKT
HK faces week of extreme heat with temperatures soaring to 34 degrees
NEWS
10 hours ago
source: Mainland Chinese media
21-year-old HK woman draws attention as only female tiling contestant at WorldSkills
NEWS
22 hours ago
Teenage delivery courier sweeps McDonald's counter in fury after alleged dispute with staff in Ma On Shan
NEWS
26-09-2026 18:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.