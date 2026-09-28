NIO signs broad deal with Geely on battery-swapping and charging businesses

Read More
Geely turns to 4-minute EV charging, AI in battle with BYD
23-09-2026 21:15 HKT
China's clean tech exports avoided more CO2 than UK emitted
23-09-2026 17:15 HKT
Leapmotor plans to join Series A funding of FAW subsidiary
17-09-2026 14:38 HKT
Chinese EV maker Li Auto to invest in battery firm Sunwoda's unit
04-09-2026 21:33 HKT
China to end property tax rebates for green vehicles from 2027
03-07-2026 17:55 HKT
Chinese EV battery makers pledge to pay suppliers more quickly
29-06-2026 17:14 HKT