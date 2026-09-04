Chinese EV maker Li Auto to invest in battery firm Sunwoda's unit

Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto (2015) will invest 2.65 billion yuan (HK$3.1 billion) in a subsidiary of battery maker Sunwoda Electronic, a stock exchange filing showed on Friday.

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Li Auto will gain an 8.79 percent stake in the subsidiary, Sunwoda Power Technology, after the capital increase, Sunwoda said in the filing.

Reuters