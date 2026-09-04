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FINANCE

Chinese EV maker Li Auto to invest in battery firm Sunwoda's unit

FINANCE
13 mins ago
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A Li L6 by Li Auto is displayed at its booth during the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China 2024, in Beijing, China, April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A Li L6 by Li Auto is displayed at its booth during the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China 2024, in Beijing, China, April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto (2015) will invest 2.65 billion yuan (HK$3.1 billion) in a subsidiary of battery maker Sunwoda Electronic, a stock exchange filing showed on Friday.

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Li Auto will gain an 8.79 percent stake in the subsidiary, Sunwoda Power Technology, after the capital increase, Sunwoda said in the filing.

Reuters

Li AutobatterySunwoda Electronic

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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