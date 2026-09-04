Chinese EV maker Li Auto to invest in battery firm Sunwoda's unit

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Li Auto plunges to net loss of 4.7 bn yuan for first half of 2026
26-08-2026 17:24 HKT
Chinese EV battery makers pledge to pay suppliers more quickly
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From black to red: Li Auto records loss of 2.29bln yuan in Q1
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Chinese EV battery maker CATL raises $39 billion in Hong Kong share sale
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Louis Koo and production house sued for $149 million over unpaid loan
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Leslie Cheung 70th birthday exhibition brings the legend back to fans
03-09-2026 19:26 HKT