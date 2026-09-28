China’s industrial growth slows further in August amid weak domestic demand

China's industrial profit growth slowed further in August as strength in technology manufacturing amid the AI boom was outweighed by persistently weak domestic demand.

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Firms are increasingly struggling to maintain pricing power due to soft consumption and excess capacity in some sectors. Factories are relying on overseas markets for better profits, a shift that risks deepening China's reliance on exports at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions and greater scrutiny of its trade surplus.

Profits at China's industrial firms in August rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier, down from 11.2 percent in July, while profit increased 15.7 percent in the first eight months, easing from 17.6 percent in the January-July period, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday.

Profits in computer, communication, and other electronic equipment manufacturing led the gains, jumping 110 percent in the first eight months, according to a breakdown of NBS data. By contrast, the wine, beverages, and refined tea manufacturing industry was among the worst performers, with profits falling 34.7 percent.

Earlier this month, a central bank adviser warned that AI may worsen and extend China's imbalance between robust supply and subdued demand, reinforcing calls for measures to boost consumer spending and strengthen balance sheets throughout the economy.

Industrial profit figures cover firms with yearly revenue of at least 20 million yuan (US$2.98 million) from main operations.

Reuters