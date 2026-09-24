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Oracle cites force majeure to shield itself on data center, Bloomberg News reports

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Oracle logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Oracle logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Oracle is seeking to protect itself from potential cost increases related to a large data center project in New Mexico by sending a "force majeure" notice to developer Blue Owl, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

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Shares of the company fell around 4 percent in premarket trading after the report, which cited sources familiar with the matter. Reuters could not independently verify it.

Oracle is aiming to delay payments should the data center dubbed Project Jupiter get derailed and fail to come online in 2028 as planned, rather than exiting as the main tenant, according to the report.

Companies typically invoke force majeure to free themselves from contractual obligations when problems arise beyond their control. Oracle and Blue Owl did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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