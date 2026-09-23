YouTube unveils AI creator tools, shopping features at annual event

Alphabet-owned YouTube unveiled a slate of artificial intelligence tools, shopping updates and personalized viewer features on Wednesday at its annual Made on YouTube event in New York City.

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Here are some details:

The new creator tools include additions to YouTube Studio for feedback on video drafts, channel-matched thumbnails and testing up to three video cuts.

A Gemini-powered assistant in Shorts and YouTube Create will also help edit clips, trim pauses and sync music.

The video platform is testing opt-in AI comment moderation that adapts to creators' preferences. It will also combine voice and facial detection in its likeness-protection tools.

The company will expand its YouTube Shopping affiliate program to 35 countries by year-end, with more than 1.3 million creators already enrolled.

Creators in India and Brazil will soon be able to tag Amazon products, while product tags will show localized offers to viewers in different markets.

YouTube will introduce Custom Feeds for US users on web, mobile and TV, allowing them to save homepage tabs tailored to interests such as documentaries or DIY videos.

Its Ask YouTube feature will add shopping queries and follow-up questions, including product-comparison tables and voice commands for TV users.

Reuters