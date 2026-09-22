logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China's offshore trust tax crackdown could impact single stocks, BofA says

FINANCE
41 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

China's new rule to chase income tax on offshore trusts, a popular structure adopted by many Hong Kong and US-listed Chinese companies' shareholders, could pose short-term risks on certain shares as payment deadline approaches, according to BofA Securities.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Offshore-listing private companies might be under more scrutiny, while state-owned companies are likely less impacted, Winni Wu, BofA Securities China Equity Strategist, told Reuters at a media briefing in Hong Kong.

Chinese authorities in July said they will impose individual income tax on assets placed in offshore trusts and the income they generate, and the unpaid taxes must be settled within 90 days, which is now approaching.

Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao's (6862) major shareholder unexpectedly sold 259 million shares this month to cash out HK$2.75 billion. Its shares have dropped 17 percent since then, raising market concerns of tax payment's impact on some offshore Chinese stocks.

"The deadline for this offshore tax is October 22, so that gives us roughly a month to see the actual impact," Wu said.

The offshore trust tax collection could result in event risks on single stocks, but is unlikely to be a dominant driver for the Hong Kong market, she added.

Wu believes there is room for these company owners and shareholders to negotiate with local tax bureau as "some of the tax liability can be quite high, and it's unrealistic to expect people have that amount of cash to immediately pay the tax."

The crackdown is forcing wealthy Chinese people to rethink their trust structures and investment holdings, Reuters reported earlier, citing lawyers and advisers.

Reuters

income taxoffshore trustHong KongUS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
General view of Mestersvig military outpost in Mestersvig, Greenland, September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo
US to open two new military bases in Greenland, sources say
WORLD
1 hour ago
HKEX.
Hong Kong stocks narrow gains by noon, Alibaba jumps 3pc
FINANCE
2 hours ago
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sits for a conversation with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff at Salesforce's Dreamforce conference at the Moscone Center on September 15, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Dreamforce is an annual event that highlights the company's technologies and encourages professional networking. Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images/AFP
British Columbia sues OpenAI in US court over Canada school shooting
WORLD
3 hours ago
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sits for a conversation with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff at Salesforce's Dreamforce conference at the Moscone Center on September 15, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Dreamforce is an annual event that highlights the company's technologies and encourages professional networking. Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images/AFP
OpenAI calls for US to take lead in global efforts to develop technical standards
INNOVATION
4 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio poses for a photo with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu (not pictured) and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun during a trilateral meeting, on the sidelines of the NATO leaders' summit, in Ankara, Turkey, July 7, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool/File Photo
US stresses backing for Japan, Korea and Taiwan ahead of Trump-Xi summit
WORLD
5 hours ago
HKEX
Hong Kong shares rise at open, Tencent up 3pc
FINANCE
5 hours ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju Ae, attends a test of a new type of weapon at an undisclosed location, North Korea, September 20, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
South Korea's Lee urges US to ease North Korea sanctions to freeze nuclear programs, NYT says
WORLD
5 hours ago
Around hundred American youth explored the Forbidden City, Temple of Heaven, Great Wal, Nishan Sacred Land, and the Temple and Mansion of Confucius, experiencing China's rich cultural heritage.
President Xi encourages US students to foster Sino-US ties in response to youth exchange
NEWS
15 hours ago
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on July 23, 2026. AFP
Wall St opens higher as AI stocks advance, oil slides
FINANCE
17 hours ago
HK medium-term GDP growth may top 3% under first Five-Year Plan: Citi
FINANCE
18 hours ago
HKO forecasts showers Tuesday, tracks possible cyclone east of Philippines
NEWS
21 hours ago
Haughey defends 200m freestyle title as Hong Kong swimmers shine in Nagoya
NEWS
21 hours ago
Law Society proposes allowing solicitors to be appointed Senior Counsel
NEWS
21-09-2026 01:56 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.