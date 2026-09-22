logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Alibaba sells US$500m ZTO Express ADRs, ZTO shares down 7pc

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Workers listen to their line manager as he prepares them for the upcoming Singles Day shopping festival, at a sorting centre of ZTO Express, in Chaoyang district, Beijing, China November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Workers listen to their line manager as he prepares them for the upcoming Singles Day shopping festival, at a sorting centre of ZTO Express, in Chaoyang district, Beijing, China November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Hong Kong-listed shares of ZTO Express (2057) once slumped more than 7 percent on Tuesday following a report that Alibaba (9988) sold US$500 million (HK$3.9 billion) American depository receipts of the delivery company in an unregistered block trade.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Alibaba sold 25 million ADRs at US$20.02 apiece - the bottom of the US$20.02-US$20.22 marketed range, according to Bloomberg.

The price also represented a 4.5 percent discount from ZTO's ADRs closing price at US$20.96 last Friday.

On Monday, ADRs of the delivery firm closed 7.2 percent lower at US$19.45.

The move shows a sign of reduced strategic alignment between Alibaba and ZTO. 

In May, Alibaba was reportedly considering the issuance of exchangeable bonds tied to its ZTO Express shares, indicating a way of reducing its holding in the express delivery firm.

ZTO ExpressAlibabaADRdelivery

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Tencent logo is seen in this illustration taken February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Tencent unveils new AI image-generation model
INNOVATION
29 mins ago
FILE PHOTO: The Alibaba logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Alibaba plans AI model with 5 trillion to 10 trillion parameters, unveils new chip
INNOVATION
6 hours ago
A Meituan delivery worker picks up a food order at a shopping mall in Beijing, China October 17, 2024. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Chinese e-commerce moves to next phase after delivery price war changes shopping habits
FINANCE
03-09-2026 15:18 HKT
A staff member opens the door of a Leapmotor B10 EV car during a media event, in Beijing, China February 28, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Stellantis' Chinese JV partner Leapmotor posts 81pc rise in deliveries in August
FINANCE
01-09-2026 23:01 HKT
A BYD's electric vehicle (EV) Qin moves on a street in Beijing, China October 31, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
BYD's sales extend growth streak on strong exports
FINANCE
01-09-2026 17:34 HKT
A logo of China's top memory chipmaker CXMT appears next to the gate of company’s production facility, in Beijing, China, July 29, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China's CXMT makes breakthrough in advanced memory chips, the Information reports
INNOVATION
31-08-2026 23:02 HKT
New properties are seen near a square in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, September 23, 2016. Picture taken September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yawen Chen
China moves to curb housing presales to shore up market confidence
FINANCE
28-08-2026 21:57 HKT
Meituan swings to profit in Q2 as price wars subside
FINANCE
28-08-2026 16:48 HKT
Alibaba's Qwen launches Qwen3.8-Flash AI model with lower training costs
INNOVATION
27-08-2026 11:00 HKT
FILE PHOTO: The Alibaba logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Alibaba chair buys another 720,000 company HK shares
FINANCE
25-08-2026 17:37 HKT
HKO forecasts showers Tuesday, tracks possible cyclone east of Philippines
NEWS
23 hours ago
Haughey defends 200m freestyle title as Hong Kong swimmers shine in Nagoya
NEWS
23 hours ago
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.