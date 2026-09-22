Alibaba sells US$500m ZTO Express ADRs, ZTO shares down 7pc

Hong Kong-listed shares of ZTO Express (2057) once slumped more than 7 percent on Tuesday following a report that Alibaba (9988) sold US$500 million (HK$3.9 billion) American depository receipts of the delivery company in an unregistered block trade.

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Alibaba sold 25 million ADRs at US$20.02 apiece - the bottom of the US$20.02-US$20.22 marketed range, according to Bloomberg.

The price also represented a 4.5 percent discount from ZTO's ADRs closing price at US$20.96 last Friday.

On Monday, ADRs of the delivery firm closed 7.2 percent lower at US$19.45.

The move shows a sign of reduced strategic alignment between Alibaba and ZTO.

In May, Alibaba was reportedly considering the issuance of exchangeable bonds tied to its ZTO Express shares, indicating a way of reducing its holding in the express delivery firm.