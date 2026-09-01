Stellantis' Chinese JV partner Leapmotor posts 81pc rise in deliveries in August

Stellantis said on Tuesday that its Chinese joint venture partner Leapmotor (9863) delivered 103,129 vehicles in August, up 80.7 percent year-on-year.

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It is the second straight month that Leapmotor's deliveries surpass the 100,000 mark, setting a new delivery record for the fifth month in a row, Stellantis said.

Leapmotor delivered 560,883 vehicles worldwide in the first eight months of 2026, up 70.55 percent from the previous year, it added.

Reuters