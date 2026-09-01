Stellantis' Chinese JV partner Leapmotor posts 81pc rise in deliveries in August

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China moves to curb housing presales to shore up market confidence
28-08-2026 21:57 HKT
Meituan swings to profit in Q2 as price wars subside
28-08-2026 16:48 HKT
Xiaomi profit drops 37pc to 14b yuan in H1
18-08-2026 18:14 HKT
Ferrari's EV Luce Tailor Made sets new auction high
17-08-2026 15:54 HKT
Chinese EV maker Xpeng to recall 33,473 X9 vehicles
24-07-2026 15:53 HKT
Musk keeps Tesla-SpaceX merger speculation alive, cites growing overlap
23-07-2026 11:25 HKT
Huawei EV partner Seres estimates net loss of 1.5b yuan for first half
12-07-2026 20:27 HKT