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FINANCE

Stellantis' Chinese JV partner Leapmotor posts 81pc rise in deliveries in August

FINANCE
14 mins ago
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A staff member opens the door of a Leapmotor B10 EV car during a media event, in Beijing, China February 28, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A staff member opens the door of a Leapmotor B10 EV car during a media event, in Beijing, China February 28, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Stellantis said on Tuesday that its Chinese joint venture partner Leapmotor (9863) delivered 103,129 vehicles in August, up 80.7 percent year-on-year.

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It is the second straight month that Leapmotor's deliveries surpass the 100,000 mark, setting a new delivery record for the fifth month in a row, Stellantis said.

Leapmotor delivered 560,883 vehicles worldwide in the first eight months of 2026, up 70.55 percent from the previous year, it added.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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