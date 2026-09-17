logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China's Xi calls for 'bigger, stronger' advanced manufacturing sector

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Workers work on a production line, manufacturing tank containers at a factory in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China April 7, 2025. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Workers work on a production line, manufacturing tank containers at a factory in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China April 7, 2025. cnsphoto via REUTERS

President Xi Jinping has called for China to make its advanced manufacturing sector "bigger and stronger" and strengthen control over key industrial supply chains, official news agency Xinhua said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Xi's remarks come amid growing concern, particularly in Europe, over rising Chinese exports of electric vehicles and other green-tech products, fuelling fears of a new wave of competitive pressure dubbed "China Shock 2.0".

China will "continue making advanced manufacturing bigger and stronger, enhance the autonomy and controllability of industrial chains," Xi said in remarks delivered at the National Advanced Manufacturing Conference in Beijing this week.

He also called for the acceleration of efforts to building of a modern industrial system with advanced manufacturing as its backbone.

China has made significant strides toward becoming a manufacturing powerhouse, with its advanced manufacturing sector gaining in innovation, competitiveness and strength, Xi said.

Beijing has shifted credit and resources from property to advanced manufacturing to boost technological self-reliance and growth, but the high-tech boom has yet to deliver stronger household incomes and consumption.

Premier Li Qiang said China should focus on next-generation intelligent manufacturing, accelerate digital and AI-driven industrial upgrades, and strengthen its push for indigenous high-end technologies.

Reuters

ChinaXimanufacturing sector

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at the construction site of a makeshift hospital being built to quarantine related personnel and treat patients of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) when necessary, in Baqiao district of Xian, Shaanxi province, China January 5, 2022. Picture taken January 5, 2022. China Daily via REUTERS
From quarantine boxes to luxury cabins, China's prefab home factories pivot to exports
CHINA
16 mins ago
EU seeks China curbs on hybrid car exports to avert trade row, FT reports
FINANCE
29 mins ago
A screen reads 'AI' in reference to artificial intelligence, in Palo Alto, California, U.S., December 11, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
AI looms large ahead of Xi, Trump summit
CHINA
2 hours ago
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS
Foreign holdings of US Treasuries in July down for 2nd straight month, data shows
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Photo by KENT NISHIMURA / VARIOUS SOURCES / AFP This combination of pictures created on September 16, 2026 shows (L/R) US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on September 4, 2026 and China's President Xi Jinping in Bishkek on September 1, 2026.
Trump to host Xi amid pomp, low expectations
CHINA
3 hours ago
EU and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
EU chief warns China 'we will use all tools' to rebalance trade
CHINA
21 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia July 9, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS
China FM says willing to 'safeguard' Iran's rights
CHINA
22 hours ago
This photo taken on Sept. 4, 2026 shows vessels taking part in a comprehensive navigation drill on the Pinglu Canal in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
China opens major canal linking landlocked regions to sea
CHINA
22 hours ago
The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
China warns US space weapons could fuel arms race
CHINA
16-09-2026 14:09 HKT
U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to Space Delta 5 monitor computer workstations at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, U.S., December 18, 2025. U.S. Space Forces/David Dozoretz/Handout via REUTERS
US admission of orbital weapons seen as landmark moment in race with China, Russia
WORLD
16-09-2026 13:47 HKT
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
16-09-2026 05:41 HKT
Jockey Club cancels September 20 Sha Tin race meeting over Tung Chee-hwa funeral
NEWS
23 hours ago
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
NEWS
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.