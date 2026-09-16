CSOP Solactive Asia AI Bottleneck Index ETF to list on HKEX on Thursday

The CSOP Solactive Asia AI Bottleneck Index exchange-traded fund will list on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Thursday, seeking to provide investment results that closely correspond to the performance of the index before deduction of fees and expenses.

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The stock is priced at HK$7.8 per unit, at a board lot size of 100.

The ETF provides focused access to APAC semiconductor bottleneck champions, investing primarily in equities listed in Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

The term “Bottleneck” in the ETF’s name refers to companies operating in critical bottleneck segments of the AI infrastructure supply chain. In order to achieve the investment objective of the ETF, a combination of physical representative sampling and synthetic representative sampling strategy are deployed to closely correspond to the performance of the index.

Through this ETF, Hong Kong investors can conveniently access a distinctive niche within the global AI infrastructure value chain, according to CSOP Asset Management.

The Index (net total return version) follows a transparent, rules-based methodology to identify AI infrastructure and semiconductor supply-chain bottleneck companies listed in Taiwan (China), South Korea and Japan. It selects up to 30 eligible securities from the Solactive GBS Global Markets All Cap USD Index and weights them by free-float market capitalization, subject to a 20 percent single-stock cap, aiming to provide focused yet diversified exposure to Asia’s AI hardware bottleneck opportunities while mitigating concentration risk.

"The launch of the CSOP Solactive Asia AI Bottleneck Index ETF marks an important step in connecting Hong Kong investors with this highly specialized segment of the Asia AI infrastructure value chain. CSOP remains committed to translating complex and fast-evolving global investment themes into accessible ETF solutions for Hong Kong investors,”said Ding Chen, chief executive of CSOP.