logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China's SF Holding seeks to raise US$1.49 billion via bond offerings

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Chinese courier SF Holding (6936) confirmed plans to raise up to US$1.49 billion (HK$11.69 billion) through two bond issuances.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The offerings are expected to mature in 2029 and 2031, respectively, with each issuance having an aggregate principal amount of 5 billion yuan (HK$5.84 billion).

The proceeds will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes, the company said in an exchange filing. Shenzhen- and Hong Kong-listed SF Holding will applyto list the bonds on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. HSBC, ICBC International and Bank of China (Hong Kong) are among the joint global coordinators and bookrunners for the offerings.

Reuters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK ranks third globally and first in Asia in the Global Financial Centres Index
FINANCE
9 mins ago
Tinci Materials. Photo from official website.
Tinci Materials to launch IPO in Hong Kong in fourth quarter
FINANCE
41 mins ago
Gold bars are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, January 10, 2025. REUTERS
Policy Address 2026 | HKMA explores increasing the Exchange Fund's gold holdings
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A Hong Kong dollar note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
Policy Address 2026 | HK to test tokenization of $1.3t Exchange Fund bills, regularize e-bond issuance
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken June 14, 2022. REUTERS
Policy Address 2026 | HK to introduce seven-day offshore yuan liquidity tendering mechanism
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Reuters
OpenAI mulls funding round at $1.2 trillion valuation ahead of IPO, FT reports
FINANCE
3 hours ago
First Five-Year Plan | Advance "Finance+" to support real economy, set up $10b Innovation and Technology Industry-Oriented Fund
FINANCE
3 hours ago
First Five-Year Plan | HK to set up electronic fixed income, currency trading platform
FINANCE
3 hours ago
China, Hong Kong shares gain on tech strength, as investors await Fed
FINANCE
3 hours ago
First Five-Year Plan | HK pushes diversified assets, tax incentives to lure global wealth
FINANCE
3 hours ago
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
11 hours ago
logo
(Video) Man arrested in Central over suspected indecent assault near Lan Kwai Fong
NEWS
21 hours ago
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.