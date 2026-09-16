China's SF Holding seeks to raise US$1.49 billion via bond offerings

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Chinese courier SF Holding (6936) confirmed plans to raise up to US$1.49 billion (HK$11.69 billion) through two bond issuances.
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The offerings are expected to mature in 2029 and 2031, respectively, with each issuance having an aggregate principal amount of 5 billion yuan (HK$5.84 billion).
The proceeds will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes, the company said in an exchange filing. Shenzhen- and Hong Kong-listed SF Holding will applyto list the bonds on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. HSBC, ICBC International and Bank of China (Hong Kong) are among the joint global coordinators and bookrunners for the offerings.
Reuters