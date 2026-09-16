China's SF Holding seeks to raise US$1.49 billion via bond offerings

Chinese courier SF Holding (6936) confirmed plans to raise up to US$1.49 billion (HK$11.69 billion) through two bond issuances.

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The offerings are expected to mature in 2029 and 2031, respectively, with each issuance having an aggregate principal amount of 5 billion yuan (HK$5.84 billion).

The proceeds will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes, the company said in an exchange filing. Shenzhen- and Hong Kong-listed SF Holding will applyto list the bonds on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. HSBC, ICBC International and Bank of China (Hong Kong) are among the joint global coordinators and bookrunners for the offerings.

Reuters