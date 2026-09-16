HK ranks third globally and first in Asia in the Global Financial Centres Index

Hong Kong ranked third globally and first in Asia with an overall score of 756, in the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI) published by Z/Yen from the United Kingdom and the China Development Institute from Shenzhen Wednesday.

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"Hong Kong continued to rank first globally in fintech offerings. The city also ranked high in the five areas of competitiveness. Among them, Hong Kong's ranking in 'financial sector development' rose to first place worldwide. While remaining second in rank for the area of 'human capital', Hong Kong's ranking in 'business environment' and 'infrastructure' also rose to second place. In addition, in the assessment by practitioners in various financial industry sectors, Hong Kong continued to achieve outstanding performance. In particular, Hong Kong's ranking in the 'investment management' sector rose to first place worldwide. Hong Kong continued to top the global ranking in the 'insurance' and 'finance' sectors," said a spokesperson for the government.

The city will adhere to the principle of seeking growth through stability and in turn reinforcing stability through growth to expand our existing financial advantages, including financing, risk management, asset management, the spokesperson added, as well as taking forward 'Finance+' to amplify the advantages and capability of finance, driving development.

As a global offshore yuan business hub, Hong Kong will continue to leverage its unique strengths and proactively align with national development strategies, promoting more measures on better using offshore yuan, according to the spokesperson.