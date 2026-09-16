Australia's Goodman raises $455 million for Hong Kong data centre venture

Australia's Goodman Group said on Wednesday it had raised US$455 million (HK$3.57 billion) in equity to advance the data center pipeline of its Hong Kong consortium, as strong demand for AI infrastructure continues to draw institutional investors.

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The capital raise will support the industrial property group's $2.7 billion Hong Kong data center consortium, which includes global pension funds and investors, and aims to develop data center businesses across Hong Kong.

The capital injection comes as rising demand for AI infrastructure and cloud computing continues to drive investment in data centers globally.

Most of the proceeds will be used to fund the fit-out of HKG10, a 50-megawatt data center under development in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong, which is scheduled to begin operations in early 2028, the company said.

The facility is being developed through the conversion of an existing Goodman warehouse located in one of Hong Kong's established data center hubs.

Goodman said the fundraise includes both existing and new institutional investors. * Other investors in the partnership include Dutch investors PGGM and APG, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and CBRE Investment Management's Indirect Private Real Estate Strategies.

Goodman's Asia data center platform comprises more than 500 megawatts of stabilized data center capacity in Hong Kong and Japan, with another 150 megawatts under construction, the statement added.

Reuters