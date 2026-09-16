logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China's slower loan growth is the new normal, central bank governor says

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Pan Gongsheng attends a press conference in Beijing, China September 24, 2024. REUTERS
People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Pan Gongsheng attends a press conference in Beijing, China September 24, 2024. REUTERS

China's slower loan growth is becoming the new normal as shrinking property and local government sectors sap credit demand faster than emerging industries can fill the gap, central bank governor Pan Gongsheng said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The comments, published on Wednesday, come after data showed new loans rebounded in August from July's record contraction, but still missed analysts' forecasts, as weak demand from households and businesses weighs on credit growth.

"Slower but higher-quality loan growth is likely to become one of the new normal features of macroeconomic operations," Pan said in the Communist Party's flagship theoretical journal, Qiushi.

The slowdown reflects China's economic shifts, with lending to the property sector and local government financing vehicles shrinking and new industries still unable to fully offset the decline, he added.

"Maintaining previous rates of overall credit growth will be difficult and unnecessary."

Despite the weaker credit demand, financing conditions remain relatively accommodative and effective borrowing needs continue to be met, however, he added.

Much of China's outstanding loans of more than 280 trillion yuan (US$41.73 trillion) is tied to property and local government financing vehicles, sectors that are now shrinking, Pan said.

But fast-growing industries such as high-tech manufacturing and green technology, responsible for more than 40 percent of economic growth in the first half of 2026, rely more on technology, data and intellectual property than land and factories.

That makes them less dependent on bank lending.

The central bank has increasingly downplayed bank loans as the primary gauge of credit conditions, highlighting the growing role of bond issuance and other funding channels in China's more diversified financial system.

In 2025, loans accounted for 45 percent of the increase in total social financing, while bond and equity financing combined made up 47 percent, surpassing loans for the first time, the bank said.

Pan added that slower growth in aggregate financing would help stabilise leverage after years of rapid debt accumulation.

He warned that excessive financial expansion could inflate leverage, trap funds in speculative circulation and delay the exit of inefficient firms and excess capacity, undermining economic efficiency.

Reuters

 

ChinaPBOCcentral bankgrowth

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to Space Delta 5 monitor computer workstations at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, U.S., December 18, 2025. U.S. Space Forces/David Dozoretz/Handout via REUTERS
US admission of orbital weapons seen as landmark moment in race with China, Russia
WORLD
7 mins ago
Words "AI Artificial Inteligence", keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
AI is not a 'monopoly of great powers', China's top newspaper says
CHINA
9 mins ago
Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun reacts during a welcome ceremony, hosted by Thailand’s Defence Minister Adul Boonthamcharoen, at the Ministry of Defence in Bangkok, Thailand, July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File Photo
China defence minister urges nations to curb regressive historical trends
CHINA
2 hours ago
This handout photograph taken on September 12, 2026 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows China's President Xi Jinping (4R) alongside Foreign Minister Wang Yi (3R) speaking during a bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured) on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12, 2026. (Photo by Handout / Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) / AFP)
Iranian foreign minister to visit China on Wednesday: Beijing
CHINA
21 hours ago
The national flag of the People's Republic of China flutters in the wind at Tiananmen Square, ahead of the annual meeting of the National People Congress (NPC), which begins this week, in Beijing, China, March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Goldman Sachs slashes China's full-year GDP forecast to 4.5pc
FINANCE
21 hours ago
The logo of Swiss private bank Pictet is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland February 2, 2022. REUTERS
Pictet's global multi-asset fund triples to US$5 billion on China inflows
FINANCE
23 hours ago
A keyboard and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
How China is preparing for the risk of AI escaping human control
CHINA
23 hours ago
Anshu and Ajay Gupta, parents of Arushi Gupta, 33, an Indian national who went missing while crossing from Nepal into Tibet during a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash, a sacred Hindu site, after deadly flash floods and mudslides struck the region, speak during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, September 10, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra
Weeks after the Nepal-China flood disaster, families of the missing hold out hope
WORLD
15-09-2026 12:38 HKT
A police officer directs traffic in the street, with Beijing Central Business District skyline seen in the background, ahead of this week’s U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to China, in Beijing, China, May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China's new tech, national security exit rules take effect
CHINA
15-09-2026 11:45 HKT
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
China's factories rev up but slower consumption highlights deepening economic imbalances
FINANCE
15-09-2026 11:30 HKT
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
8 hours ago
Over $206,000 in valuables stolen from Deep Water Bay flat, police hunt for 42-year-old maid
NEWS
15-09-2026 01:03 HKT
logo
(Video) Man arrested in Central over suspected indecent assault near Lan Kwai Fong
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.