Haidilao tumbles 12pc as chairman's wife reportedly sells about 260 million shares

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China moves to curb housing presales to shore up market confidence
28-08-2026 21:57 HKT
Haidilao’s H1 profit inches up 0.5pc, delivery business jumps 121pc
25-08-2026 21:27 HKT
Alibaba chair buys another 720,000 company HK shares
25-08-2026 17:37 HKT
Alibaba shares slide after $80b AI share sale offered at sharp discount
24-08-2026 16:41 HKT
Trump's sale of access to Truth Social raises eyebrows
05-08-2026 12:19 HKT
Group of 36 suspected of gate-crashing at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station
08-09-2026 11:26 HKT