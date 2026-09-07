logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Oil prices extend gains as U.S.-Iran strikes heighten supply disruption concerns

FINANCE
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Oil prices extended gains on Monday as tit-for-tat strikes between the U.S. and Iran on vessels sailing in the Strait of Hormuz and other areas heightened concerns of a prolonged supply disruption from the Middle East.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Brent crude futures climbed 52 cents, or 0.54 percent, to US$96.80 (HK$755.05) a barrel by 2354 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at US$92.14 a barrel, up 66 cents, or 0.72 percent.

Brent rose 7.8 percent last week while WTI gained nearly 10 percent after the U.S. and Iran resumed attacks and caused a reduction in oil flows through the Hormuz strait where a fifth of the world's oil supply used to transit.

U.S. forces struck three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday, U.S. Central Command said, including one off the coast of Kharg Island, near Iran's key oil export hub.

The navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Saturday it targeted three oil tankers that were travelling through unauthorized routes in the Strait of Hormuz as well as three additional U.S. vessels in other areas.

The Saturday attacks represented a "major escalation in the maritime conflict", maritime intelligence firm Marisks said.

"Commercial tankers are now being deliberately used as instruments of reciprocal economic pressure, substantially weakening the previous distinction between military confrontation and commercial shipping," it added.

An average of 10 commodity ships transited the Strait of Hormuz per day over the past 10 days, the lowest since May, data from analytics firm Kpler showed on Monday.

A restricted zone will be announced outside the Strait of Hormuz in coming days, Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on Sunday, according to state media.

OPEC+ kept its oil output policy unchanged for October at a meeting on Sunday, the producer group said in a statement, as it needs to agree new quotas before deciding its next output steps.

A prolonged standoff, punctuated by calibrated military action by the U.S. and Iran, appeared to be the most likely scenario and was likely to delay the path to full recovery of Middle East supply, ANZ analysts said in a note.

"We then expect exports to remain constrained through the rest of 2026, before a gradual reopening late in Q4 2026," they said, adding that a return to pre-war throughput is not expected until late first quarter or early second quarter of 2027.

Reuters

OilStrait of HormuzUSIranstrikeOPEC+

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
File Photo/Reuters
Iran to tackle economic issues, says further attacks will be 'more painful'
WORLD
7 hours ago
A model of an oil pump is seen in front of the OPEC logo in this illustration taken January 9, 2026. REUTERS
OPEC+ set to keep oil output policy unchanged on Sunday, sources say
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP People walk past an anti-US billboard at Enghelab Square in central Tehran on September 2, 2026.
Trump says Iran war is 'small potatoes' for US
WORLD
05-09-2026 15:23 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he arrives at the opening ceremony for the World AI Conference in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. Ng Han Guan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
China's Xi seeks to bring large CEO delegation on US visit, sources say
CHINA
05-09-2026 11:32 HKT
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 13, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St subdued after jobs report fuels rate-hike bets
FINANCE
04-09-2026 21:46 HKT
People speak with job placement and professional development representatives during a job fair for federal workers fired in recent weeks through job cuts, organized by the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU) in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. March 15, 2025. REUTERS/Chase Castor
US nonfarm payrolls surge in August; unemployment rate steady at 4.1pc
FINANCE
04-09-2026 21:43 HKT
U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration created on April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
China's Xi to bring large CEO delegation on US visit, sources say
FINANCE
04-09-2026 21:38 HKT
Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo
Trump's bid to shield chip supply chain could backfire in Tennessee
INNOVATION
04-09-2026 18:18 HKT
Chinese electric vehicles are parked at the Chancay megaport as Chinese automakers are gaining ground against traditional brands in the South American electric vehicle market, in Chancay, Peru November 13, 2025. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin/File Photo
Automakers urge Congress to quickly pass law banning Chinese cars
FINANCE
04-09-2026 16:53 HKT
Vietnam’s President To Lam arrives at Government House in Sydney, Australia, August 10, 2026. Bianca De Marchi/Pool via REUTERS
Vietnam's globetrotter leader to visit Russia, France, US this month, sources say
WORLD
04-09-2026 15:54 HKT
(File photo)
AI model predicts tropical cyclone to approach within 400km of HK on Sat
NEWS
18 hours ago
Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP US President Donald Trump waves to reporters while stepping off Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey on September 4, 2026.
Trump taking Qatari Air Force One to Ireland before security fix
WORLD
05-09-2026 14:17 HKT
Jason Gunawan sweeps teammate Lee Cheuk-yiu to capture historic China Masters badminton title
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.