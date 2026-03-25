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CHINA

Former Chinese aerospace executive handed suspended death sentence over corruption

CHINA
54 mins ago
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Tan Ruisong, former board chairman of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China - Global Times
Tan Ruisong, former board chairman of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China - Global Times

The former chairman of Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Tan Ruisong, was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve over corruption, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

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The former aerospace defence executive was expelled from the ruling Communist Party for corruption in February 2025. 

Reuters

Former Chinese aerospace executivedeath sentencecorruption

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