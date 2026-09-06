NBA superstar LeBron James teases Polymarket collaboration

Basketball superstar LeBron James posted a 14-second video on social media platform X that appeared to be an upcoming partnership with prediction market platform Polymarket, which shows him appearing in the elevator at Polymarket's headquarters and heading towards the sports floor.

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“Welcome to Polymarket HQ. Coming soon. In partnership with @Polymarket,” he wrote in the post.

The post hints at a bigger partnership between James and Polymarket focused on football, with details to be unveiled within the coming week, CNBC reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The NBA, however, bars players from holding financial interests in companies that offer wagering or similar products tied to the league, including restrictions on ownership stakes.

Previously, top leagues such as Major League Soccer, Major League Baseball, and the National Hockey League, as well as professional teams including MLB's New York Yankees and the NHL's New York Rangers, have collaborated with Polymarket, according to the report.

Polymarket's rival Kalshi also attracted Miami Heat star player Giannis Antetokounmpo to take a stake in the platform and signed on for marketing campaigns and live events earlier this year, while Kalshi has noted his holding is passive and that its rules bar him from trading on NBA-related markets, the report said.