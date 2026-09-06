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FINANCE

NBA superstar LeBron James teases Polymarket collaboration

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media during a press conference after Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images/AFP
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media during a press conference after Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images/AFP

Basketball superstar LeBron James posted a 14-second video on social media platform X that appeared to be an upcoming partnership with prediction market platform Polymarket, which shows him appearing in the elevator at Polymarket's headquarters and heading towards the sports floor.

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“Welcome to Polymarket HQ. Coming soon. In partnership with @Polymarket,” he wrote in the post.

The post hints at a bigger partnership between James and Polymarket focused on football, with details to be unveiled within the coming week, CNBC reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The NBA, however, bars players from holding financial interests in companies that offer wagering or similar products tied to the league, including restrictions on ownership stakes.

Previously, top leagues such as Major League Soccer, Major League Baseball, and the National Hockey League, as well as professional teams including MLB's New York Yankees and the NHL's New York Rangers, have collaborated with Polymarket, according to the report.

Polymarket's rival Kalshi also attracted Miami Heat star player Giannis Antetokounmpo to take a stake in the platform and signed on for marketing campaigns and live events earlier this year, while Kalshi has noted his holding is passive and that its rules bar him from trading on NBA-related markets, the report said.

LeBron JamesPolymarketKalshisports

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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