logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Polymarket intends to challenge France's decision to block its website

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The logo of the prediction market online platform Polymarket is seen outside their new location called "The Situation Room" during its opening day in Washington, DC, on March 20, 2026. AFP
The logo of the prediction market online platform Polymarket is seen outside their new location called "The Situation Room" during its opening day in Washington, DC, on March 20, 2026. AFP

Polymarket intends to challenge France's decision to block its website in the country, the prediction markets platform said in a statement on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

France's National Gambling Authority (ANJ) had blocked access to the website last week, citing concerns it could expose users to significant gambling losses and that some wagers offered on the platform could be manipulated.

"We are disappointed by the French gaming authority's (ANJ's) sudden decision to unilaterally block our website -- we intend to challenge this decision through the legal process in France," Polymarket said in a statement.

Regulators are increasingly seeking tighter oversight of prediction markets, which allow users to place bets on real-world events, and have exploded in popularity.

In May, the Spanish government temporarily banned Polymarket and its peer Kalshi from operating in the country, while in June, the top US derivatives regulator released new draft regulations for the prediction markets industry.

Reuters

PolymarketFranceblockprediction marketKalshi

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People walk by The New York Times building in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
New York Times seeks to block subpoenas to reporters over Air Force One reporting
WORLD
16-07-2026 10:39 HKT
The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS
Wall Street banks rule on staff betting on prediction markets, sources say
FINANCE
10-07-2026 12:38 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Mbappe strikes again after missing penalty as France outclass Morocco to reach semi-finals
FOOTBALL
10-07-2026 07:09 HKT
France's Desire Doue, Kylian Mbappe and teammates celebrate after the match (Reuters)
Deschamps keeps his cool as France survive Paraguay's provocation
FOOTBALL
05-07-2026 12:55 HKT
French shoppers fight over fans as heatwave sparks supermarket chaos
WORLD
03-07-2026 04:08 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Mbappe uncorks France as Sweden are swept aside in Champagne World Cup show
FOOTBALL
01-07-2026 08:01 HKT
Reuters.
Wall Street regulator calls for public comment on 'novel' exchange traded funds
FINANCE
30-06-2026 22:57 HKT
A child cools off in a public fountain. (AFP)
France records around 1,000 excess deaths in heatwave: health agency
WORLD
28-06-2026 15:30 HKT
A person shelters from the sun under an umbrella along the banks of the River Seine in Paris as temperatures rise during a heatwave affecting a large part of France, June 22, 2026. REUTERS/Alice Sacco
Forty drown in France as people seek relief from heatwave
WORLD
23-06-2026 19:34 HKT
Employees move boxes of fresh goose liver before delivery at a goose farm owned by foie gras producer Changhao Biotechnology Co in Huoqiu county, Anhui province, China (Reuters)
As China gorges on homegrown foie gras, France faces a new rival
CHINA
21-06-2026 17:52 HKT
(File Photo)
New tropical cyclone threatens HK this weekend as AI forecast models show divided paths
NEWS
21-07-2026 19:52 HKT
Judge Wilson Chan faces serious reprimand again over fifth judicial copying case
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Appeal court overturns ruling after judge copied lawyers’ submissions
NEWS
21-07-2026 16:24 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.