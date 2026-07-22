Polymarket intends to challenge France's decision to block its website

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Deschamps keeps his cool as France survive Paraguay's provocation
05-07-2026 12:55 HKT
French shoppers fight over fans as heatwave sparks supermarket chaos
03-07-2026 04:08 HKT
France records around 1,000 excess deaths in heatwave: health agency
28-06-2026 15:30 HKT
Forty drown in France as people seek relief from heatwave
23-06-2026 19:34 HKT
As China gorges on homegrown foie gras, France faces a new rival
21-06-2026 17:52 HKT
Appeal court overturns ruling after judge copied lawyers’ submissions
21-07-2026 16:24 HKT