Leapmotor opens battery assembly workshop near Stellantis-CATL plant in Spain

Leapmotor International, a joint venture between Stellantis and Chinese EV maker Leapmotor (9863), opened a new battery assembly workshop on Tuesday near an EV and battery plant in Spain owned by Stellantis and China's CATL (3750).

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Here are the details, provided in a statement by Leapmotor:

The workshop, in the municipality of Mallen, will supply around 65,000 battery modules, with space to level up production to a maximum of about 100,000 units.

It will be capable of assembling batteries of different chemistries and will begin by making lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, a cost-effective storage option for electric vehicles.

Spanish and Chinese staff will work side by side at the plant, including Spanish workers recently trained at a battery facility in China.

Leapmotor, which is partly owned by Stellantis, is due to begin assembling its B10 electric SUV at the plant in the northeastern Spanish region of Aragon from late 2026.

CATL is due to begin production of battery cells at the factory by the end of the year.

Reuters