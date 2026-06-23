logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Leapmotor opens battery assembly workshop near Stellantis-CATL plant in Spain

FINANCE
51 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A Leapmotor B10 electric SUV car is displayed on media day at the 2024 Paris Auto Show in Paris, France, October 14, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
A Leapmotor B10 electric SUV car is displayed on media day at the 2024 Paris Auto Show in Paris, France, October 14, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Leapmotor International, a joint venture between Stellantis and Chinese EV maker Leapmotor (9863), opened a new battery assembly workshop on Tuesday near an EV and battery plant in Spain owned by Stellantis and China's CATL (3750).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Here are the details, provided in a statement by Leapmotor:

  • The workshop, in the municipality of Mallen, will supply around 65,000 battery modules, with space to level up production to a maximum of about 100,000 units.
  • It will be capable of assembling batteries of different chemistries and will begin by making lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, a cost-effective storage option for electric vehicles.
  • Spanish and Chinese staff will work side by side at the plant, including Spanish workers recently trained at a battery facility in China.
  • Leapmotor, which is partly owned by Stellantis, is due to begin assembling its B10 electric SUV at the plant in the northeastern Spanish region of Aragon from late 2026.
  • CATL is due to begin production of battery cells at the factory by the end of the year.

Reuters

LeapmotorbatteryassemblyCATLSpain

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Reuters
NatPower, Tesla reach deal on first phase of US$5 billion battery storage plan
INNOVATION
8 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Yamal-inspired Spain stride to one-sided victory over Saudi Arabia
FOOTBALL
22-06-2026 04:00 HKT
Veteran Vozinha the Cape Verde hero as keeper shuts out Spain
FOOTBALL
16-06-2026 05:20 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Cape Verde frustrate Spain on stunning World Cup debut as Vozinha stars
FOOTBALL
16-06-2026 05:12 HKT
Reuters
Chinese battery maker CATL expects energy storage to make up half of global sales by 2030
ESG
05-06-2026 22:45 HKT
People visit the booth of battery giant CATL during the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Chinese battery maker CATL expects energy storage to make up half of global sales by 2030
INNOVATION
04-06-2026 18:03 HKT
The cruise ship MV Hondius, affected by a hantavirus outbreak, at the port of Granadilla de Abona, Tenerife, Spain, May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/File Photo
Hantavirus cases from cruise outbreak rise to 13 following new case in Spain, WHO says
WORLD
27-05-2026 17:24 HKT
Boats approach the Dutch flagged hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius after it arrived at the industrial port of Granadilla de Abona on the island of Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands on May 10, 2026 (AFP)
Evacuation of hantavirus-hit ship begins in Canary Islands
WORLD
10-05-2026 18:34 HKT
Photo by - / AFP This general view shows the cruise ship MV Hondius, leaving the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on May 6, 2026.
Virus-hit cruise ship heads for Spain as evacuees land in Europe
WORLD
07-05-2026 11:13 HKT
Cruise ship MV Hondius docks off Cape Verde port, as passengers were not allowed off the ship, while health authorities investigated suspected cases of hantavirus aboard the vessel, in Praia Port, Cape Verde, May 4, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Stringer
Regional leader of Spain's Canary Islands rejects hantavirus-hit cruise docking there
WORLD
06-05-2026 16:06 HKT
Police arrest 24 drivers, issue 4,000 tickets in two-week crackdown on distracted drivers and jaywalkers
NEWS
22-06-2026 18:43 HKT
Two arrested after bank staff spot 24 fake $100 bills in Mong Kok
NEWS
22-06-2026 18:47 HKT
MTR Tung Chung Line extension hits major milestone as twin tunnels Complete excavation
NEWS
22-06-2026 21:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.