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FINANCE

South Korean FX authorities bought US$20 bln in repatriated SK Hynix funds, source says

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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An employee walks past the logo of SK Hynix at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016. REUTERS
An employee walks past the logo of SK Hynix at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016. REUTERS

South Korean foreign exchange authorities bought about US$20 billion (HK$156 billion) in US dollars that SK Hynix sold after its US$26.5 billion American depositary receipt listing in July, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

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The Foreign Exchange Stabilization Fund, managed by the nation's finance ministry and the Bank of Korea, made the purchases through over-the-counter transactions as SK Hynix repatriated US dollars to South Korea, the source said, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

While it was widely known that the South Korean chipmaker would repatriate the dollars it raised on Wall Street, Reuters is reporting the ultimate buyer of the bulk of the repatriated funds for the first time.

SK Hynix, the finance ministry and the BOK declined to comment.

The move is different from the kinds of FX interventions that authorities have historically made, and it also seeks to stabilize FX market volatility while replenishing the country's depleted forex reserves.

South Korea does not officially disclose the exact asset breakdown or current size of its Foreign Exchange Stabilization Fund, a sovereign pool composed exclusively of US dollars and Korean won.

However, market participants and macroeconomists have speculated that the proportion of greenbacks within the fund has severely declined in recent months, after the central bank's aggressive and persistent FX interventions to defend the local currency.

The won has recently staged a dramatic recovery after ranking among Asia's worst-performing currencies in 2025. The dollar-won rate, which hovered near a 17-year low of 1,550 in late June, has gained more than 12 percent in two months.

SK Hynix's July share sale was the largest US offering by a foreign issuer, and the memory chip maker said it planned to use the proceeds to finance new factories and equipment to meet surging AI chip demand.

The Foreign Exchange Stabilization Fund, which stood at 135.1 trillion won (HK$775.5 billion) under an operational plan confirmed by the National Assembly last year, is projected at around 106.5 trillion won under the government's budget proposal, which was unveiled on Tuesday.

Reuters

South KoreaSK HynixwonUS dollar

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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