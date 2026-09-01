US Supreme Court allows Trump ballroom project to proceed

The US Supreme Court on Monday allowed President Donald Trump to continue construction of his White House ballroom, granting him a major victory as he works to leave a permanent mark on Washington.

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The conservative-dominated court ruled 5-4 to lift a lower order demanding most construction be halted, saying that the plaintiff in the case likely did not have legal standing to sue.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court's three liberals in dissenting, writing in an opinion that the major White House overhaul was "likely unlawful" due to the lack of congressional authorization.

The decision means construction can continue for now, while a lawsuit brought by the National Trust for Historic Preservation remains unresolved in lower courts.

The ballroom project is just one part of Trump's second term push to reshape the US capital, which also includes renovation of Washington's Reflecting Pool and erecting a huge triumphal arch.

Trump celebrated Monday's decision, saying it meant the project could go forward "without any further contingency, doubt, or threat."

However, the Supreme Court's ruling was on procedural grounds and did not address the legality of the construction.

National Trust President Brent Leggs said "we are deeply disappointed" by the decision, but "it is noteworthy that the majority did not weigh in on whether the ballroom project was in fact legal."

- Questionable standing -

The National Trust's case was brought on behalf of member Alison Hoagland, a Washington resident who claims that seeing the finished ballroom would result in damage to her "aesthetic, cultural, and historical interests."

The Supreme Court majority ruled those claims were likely insufficient to establish standing, citing previous rejections of similar arguments, but made clear they were not making a final ruling on the project's legality.

Roberts, writing for the dissenters, said that Hoagland clearly had standing under previous Supreme Court rulings.

The project was "likely unlawful" because "Congress has not passed any law resembling 'express authority'" for the administration to undertake it.

Roberts earlier this month allowed the project to proceed while the full court considered the matter.

While the ballroom has drawn headlines, the project also includes a military bunker.

A district court and, later, an appellate court, halted work on the aboveground ballroom while allowing construction on the military facility to continue.

The president has trumpeted the ballroom as necessary for hosting galas and state dinners, while also stressing the national security need for the bunker.

The project kicked off last year with the sudden demolition of the East Wing, which famously used to house the offices of the First Lady.

The National Trust said earlier this month that the administration was "working around the clock in an attempt to outrace judicial review."

Trump has repeatedly said that the ballroom would be privately financed, but US media outlets have reported that significant taxpayer funds are going to the project -- which could cost as much as $600 million.

AFP