logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Fed's Barr open to rate hike if inflation does not moderate

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Federal Reserve Board Governor Michael Barr participates in a board meeting at the Federal Reserve on March 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Federal Reserve Board Governor Michael Barr participates in a board meeting at the Federal Reserve on March 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr said on Tuesday that if inflation does not cool quickly, it will be time for the US central bank to increase interest rates.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Inflation remains too high — and has been for over five years," Barr said in the text of a speech prepared for delivery before the Second Chance Lending Forum.

Flagging the Fed's September 15-16 monetary policy meeting and the space it gives officials to weigh policy choices, Barr said, "If inflation appears not to be moderating sufficiently, then I think we should act decisively to raise rates."

"If trends in the data give me some confidence that inflation is moderating on a path to 2 percent, then I think we can take a bit more time to assess our policy stance," he added.

Barr also noted that the economy is performing solidly, powered by investment in artificial intelligence technology. He said the job market is "stable, with relatively low unemployment."

Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh nodded last week to the prospect of a rate hike, telling the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole economic symposium in Wyoming that when it comes to monetary policy, "We must be confident that underlying inflation is moving to our objective, clearly and at sufficient speed. Otherwise, we have work to do."

Financial markets are betting the Fed will raise its benchmark overnight interest rate, currently set in the 3.5 percent-3.75 percent range, by a quarter of a percentage point at its meeting this month. Many Fed officials have signaled an openness to raising rates, citing inflation readings that remain persistently above the 2 percent target.

Reuters

Fedinfationrate hikeMichael Barr

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A gold bar marked with the letters "BTC" (out of focus) is displayed at a jewellery shop at the Al Moez Street gold market in Old Cairo as demand for gold bars and coins rises in Egypt, with buyers seeking a safer store of value amid volatile markets and economic uncertainty, traders and industry officials said, in Cairo, Egypt, February 5, 2026. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Gold falls to two-week low as rising Treasury yields, dollar weigh
FINANCE
50 mins ago
US Federal Reserve chairman Kevin Warsh speaks during a press conference in Washington, DC, on June 17, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
Fed's Warsh tells G20 that past global savings glut is turning into investment surge
FINANCE
31-08-2026 22:06 HKT
Gold bullion bars are pictured after being inspected and polished at the ABC Refinery in Sydney on August 5, 2020. AFP
Gold hits near two-week low on Fed chief's hawkish stance
FINANCE
31-08-2026 15:20 HKT
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Japan 2-year yields rise to 31-year high as auctions, rate hikes loom
FINANCE
31-08-2026 10:07 HKT
New U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh holds a press conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), at the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C., U.S. June 17, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee
Warsh says Fed has 'work to do' if above-target inflation persists
FINANCE
28-08-2026 22:04 HKT
Gold inches up ahead of Fed Chair Warsh's Jackson Hole remarks
FINANCE
28-08-2026 18:16 HKT
As Jackson Hole conference kicks off, three Fed officials issue inflation warnings
FINANCE
28-08-2026 10:20 HKT
People shop for groceries at a store in New York City, U.S., July 15, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo
US inflation remains sticky in July; 2nd-quarter GDP unrevised at 1.5 percent
FINANCE
26-08-2026 21:11 HKT
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, accompanied by lawyer Abbe Lowell, looks on outside the U.S. Supreme Court, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 21, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
As Cook case smolders, Trump has other paths to shape Fed policy team
WORLD
26-08-2026 18:07 HKT
Four Fed bank boards wanted rate hike, minutes show
FINANCE
26-08-2026 11:01 HKT
Bernice Yuen crowned Miss Hong Kong 2026, Ada Tang named first runner-up
ENTERTAINMENT
30-08-2026 22:43 HKT
(File photo)
50 arrested as ICAC, police and Competition Commission dismantle $500m bid-rigging syndicate
NEWS
31-08-2026 16:16 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Canada to close 'lifeboat' permanent residency scheme for Hongkongers as scheduled end of Aug
NEWS
29-08-2026 13:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.