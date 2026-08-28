Chinese state oil giant CNOOC sees potential for US-China energy cooperation

Chinese state-owned oil and gas major CNOOC (0883) sees potential for energy cooperation between China and the United States, a senior executive said on Thursday, adding that the company would consider investments alongside US partners in the future.

China was a buyer of US oil and gas until Beijing imposed tariffs on the products during last year's trade war. While relations have improved since then, the tariffs remain in place and the energy trade is mostly frozen.

During President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing in May, US officials raised the possibility of energy deals, including China buying more liquefied natural gas, although nothing has so far emerged.

"The US is currently the world's largest producer and exporter of LNG, while China is currently the largest importer of LNG — so there is actually still a lot of room for cooperation in the future," CNOOC General Counsel Xu Yugao said, without detailing any deals.

Speaking after the company reported half-year results, Xu also said the company would work together with partners, including in the US, to invest where it believes value can be created for shareholders.