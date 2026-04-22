logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Around 160 family offices set to launch or expand in HK, Hui says

FINANCE
58 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu said on Wednesday that about 160 family offices are preparing to establish or scale their business in Hong Kong. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hui pointed out an increase in interest from FOs around the world in establishing operations in Hong Kong and a rise in related enquiries and site visits, which reflect the city's attractiveness as a global financial centre.

He noted that as a safe and stable hub with international connectivity, Hong Kong is a preferred asset and wealth management centre in Asia for global investors and attracts many high-net-worth individuals to consider allocating their assets here. 

Amid the geopolitical events, Hui said the importance of security, stability and certainty that Hong Kong offers as an international financial centre has been highlighted, and it fully demonstrates Hong Kong's role as a safe harbour.

 

 

family office FO

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Paul Chan. Photo from Information Services Department.
HK positions as a safe harbour and gateway to mainland: Paul Chan
FINANCE
24-03-2026 22:19 HKT
John Lee. Photo from Information Services Department.
Hong Kong attracts over 3,380 single-family offices, up 25 percent from two years ago: John Lee
FINANCE
23-03-2026 22:03 HKT
Christopher Hui.
HK to host 'Wealth for Good' summit on March 23 and 24
FINANCE
12-03-2026 15:51 HKT
Alan Ko, head of Everbright Securities International Private Family Office
Family offices impose strict rules, divorce leads to loss of asset control
FINANCE
22-02-2026 15:35 HKT
Hong Kong single-family offices inject over HK$12b annually
FINANCE
10-02-2026 15:39 HKT
Christopher Hui.
Hong Kong to expand tax incentives for funds and family offices to cover precious metals: Hui
FINANCE
08-02-2026 17:10 HKT
SING TAO
Hong Kong launches playbook to guide family offices establishment and expansion
FINANCE
09-10-2025 17:00 HKT
Under Secretary Joseph Chan Ho-lim. Sing Tao
The number of family offices in Hong Kong is expected to surge to 3,000 soon
FINANCE
25-06-2025 20:24 HKT
Heritage Gold jewelry seen at Chow Tai Fook’s Shanghai retail store in August 2021. Photo by REUTERS
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's retail sales drop 1.5 percent in Q1
FINANCE
44 mins ago
Hong Kong Precious Metals Central Clearing Company convenes first board meeting
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Louis Koo calls awards outcome ‘a small matter’ after Back to the Past shut out at the Hong Kong Film Awards
ENTERTAINMENT
20-04-2026 20:13 HKT
Father to surrender daughter to police after her $20m livestream spending spree bankrupts family business
CHINA
23 hours ago
Sources: @Ng Jia Lam via facebook
Family 'didn't expect checks on Sunday' caught fare-dodging on Tuen Mun light rail
NEWS
20-04-2026 16:05 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.