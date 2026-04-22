Around 160 family offices set to launch or expand in HK, Hui says

Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu said on Wednesday that about 160 family offices are preparing to establish or scale their business in Hong Kong.

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Hui pointed out an increase in interest from FOs around the world in establishing operations in Hong Kong and a rise in related enquiries and site visits, which reflect the city's attractiveness as a global financial centre.

He noted that as a safe and stable hub with international connectivity, Hong Kong is a preferred asset and wealth management centre in Asia for global investors and attracts many high-net-worth individuals to consider allocating their assets here.

Amid the geopolitical events, Hui said the importance of security, stability and certainty that Hong Kong offers as an international financial centre has been highlighted, and it fully demonstrates Hong Kong's role as a safe harbour.