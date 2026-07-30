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FINANCE

China's top leaders pledge incremental measures to support economy

FINANCE
21 mins ago
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A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato

China pledged on Thursday to accelerate fiscal spending and adopt "incremental policies" that boost economic growth in the year's second half, after the second quarter brought a worse-than-expected slowdown.

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The second-quarter economic growth of 4.3 percent was its slowest in more than three years, missing the lower end of a full-year target of 4.5 percent to 5.0 percent.

The top decision-making body of the ruling Communist party, the Politburo, acknowledged "difficulties and challenges facing the economy" at its meeting, the official Xinhua news agency said.

It also vowed to step up efforts to boost domestic demand, but without specifying the steps, the agency added.

Beijing's appetite for stimulus to spur the economy remains limited as it tries to curb industrial overcapacity feeding underlying deflationary pressure, while also pressuring indebted local governments to keep spending within their means.

The Politburo signalled it would "continue to comprehensively rectify 'involution' competition," using a term that describes price wars among manufacturers fighting for market share at the expense of profits.

Many economists believe that accelerating already-budgeted national infrastructure projects can stabilise growth in coming months without widening the fiscal deficit.

China must "accelerate the pace of fiscal expenditure," the meeting said, a summary of the discussion showed.

Reuters

Chinaeconomydomestic demand

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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