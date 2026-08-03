CICC hosts inaugural Embark Salon in HK, debuts international asset custody offering

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US appeals court pauses ruling against Trump's 10pc global tariff
13-05-2026 10:24 HKT
China's global EV push reflects its ambition - and harsh economics at home
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Trump to meet global CEOs in Davos, with US policy in focus
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China's Pop Mart expands supply chain amid global push
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Mature markets push global debt to record near US$346 trillion, says IIF
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HK stocks brush near four-year high to kick off last week of August
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Jiangsu Hengrui shares jump on US$500 million drug rights deal with GSK
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China remains biggest driving force for global economy, Premier Li says
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HKEX's role as global superconnector to grow, says chairman
19-06-2025 17:54 HKT
Tourists chase high-octane thrill in China's trending biker capital
02-08-2026 11:08 HKT