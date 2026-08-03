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FINANCE

CICC hosts inaugural Embark Salon in HK, debuts international asset custody offering

FINANCE
26 mins ago

by

Effie Zhang

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CICC Hosts Inaugural Embark Salon in Hong Kong on July 30.
CICC Hosts Inaugural Embark Salon in Hong Kong on July 30.

China International Capital Corporation (CICC) (3908) officially launched its international asset custody offering in Hong Kong during the inaugural Embark Salon on July 30, bringing together approximately 150 representatives from asset managers, institutional investors and professional services firms.

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Co-hosted by CICC, the Chinese Overseas Private Funds Association (COPFA)  and the Hong Kong Limited Partnership Fund Association (HKLPA) , the salon was titled "Setting Sail Overseas: Exploring the Future of USD Funds".

The company stated this Salon series is designed as a dedicated professional platform to foster dialogue on the international growth of Chinese asset managers, global asset allocation trends, and the development of the cross-border asset management ecosystem.

Chinese companies, institutions and individuals are facing significant opportunities to expand globally, according to CICC. It also highlighted that Chinese asset managers can use Hong Kong as a strategic hub offering their investment expertise to global allocators seeking exposure to China, while gaining valuable experience in serving Chinese capital as it seeks diversified global allocation.

During a keynote session, Miao Yanliang, chief economist of CICC, shared his observations on "Global Monetary Order Restructuring and Asset Allocation". He pointed out that a shift toward a more diversified monetary system could create opportunities for the Renminbi to play a greater international role, which may structurally enhance the appeal of Chinese assets.

CICCasset custodyglobal

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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