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FINANCE

Ant Group's embodied AI unit Robbyant raises 1.5 bln yuan in first funding round

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Humanoid robots are displayed at the Ant Group booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS
Humanoid robots are displayed at the Ant Group booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS

Ant Group's embodied artificial intelligence unit, Robbyant, has reportedly started its first funding round, aiming to raise 1.5 billion yuan (HK$1.74 billion), with plans to complete a second round by 2026, mainland media reported.

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Should the funding round be completed on schedule, it would set a new record for the pace of financing rounds among embodied AI startups, according to the report.

Robbyant has showcased a rare global comprehensive roadmap over the past year, encompassing Vision, Depth, Mapping, Video, World Model, VA, and VLA, covering nearly the entire chain of robotic perception, understanding, and action.

Ant GroupRobbyantembodied AI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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