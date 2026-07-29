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FINANCE

HKT H1 revenue up eight percent to $18.7 billion, declares 34.8 HK cents Interim distribution

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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HKT H1 revenue up eight percent to $18.7 billion, declares $0.35 Interim distribution
HKT H1 revenue up eight percent to $18.7 billion, declares $0.35 Interim distribution

HKT Trust and HKT’s (6823) total revenue for the first half of the year increased by 8 percent year-on-year to HK$18.69 billion.

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Profit attributable to holders of share stapled units increased by 4 percent year-on-year to HK$2.15 billion, while EBITDA increased by 3 percent year-on-year to HK$6.59 billion.

The Board announced an interim distribution of 34.8 HK cents aggregate units. 

In mobile services, service revenue increased by 5 percent year-on-year to HK$4.39 billion. Driven by an increase in visitors to Hong Kong, overall roaming revenue surged by 8 percent, with inbound roaming revenue surging by 28 percent. The number of 5G postpaid customers reached 2.2 million, representing a penetration rate of 62 percent.

Enterprise business continued to achieve robust growth of 8 percent year-on-year, and total contract value of new projects in this period exceeded HK$2.2 billion. Demand for fixed-line broadband upgrades remained strong, with 2500M high-end users surging 68 percent year-on-year to 129,000.

The Group’s capital expenditure decreased by 3 percent year-on-year in the first half of the year, reducing its share of revenue to 5.6 percent.

Management emphasized that new investments in AI-related fiber optics and submarine cables were covered by advance payments from leading clients and would not increase the Group’s overall CapEx or put pressure on profitability. As of the end of June, the Group’s gross debt was HK$48.16 billion, with the average debt cost decreasing to 3.75 percent.

 

HKT

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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