US consumer confidence eases in July

U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in July and households' perceptions of the labor market remained generally weak, a survey showed on Tuesday.

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The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index slipped to 90.8 this month from an upwardly revised 92.2 in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index climbing to 92.3 from a previously reported 91.2 in June.

"Consumers' write-in responses on factors affecting the economy continued to be mostly pessimistic in July," said Dana Peterson, chief economist at the Conference Board. "Notably, references to jobs and unemployment picked up lightly."

Reuters