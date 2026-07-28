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FINANCE

US goods trade deficit contracts less than expected in June

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Reuters
Reuters

The U.S. trade deficit in goods narrowed in June amid a decline in imports, but the improvement was probably insufficient to prevent trade from again subtracting from economic growth in the second quarter.

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The goods trade gap contracted 4.2 percent to US$101.5 billion (HK$791.7 billion) last month, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the goods deficit at US$100.0 billion.

Goods imports decreased US$8.2 billion to US$306.2 billion, but remained elevated amid an artificial intelligence spending boom. The AI build-out is heavily dependent on imports. Exports of goods fell US$3.8 billion to US$204.7 billion.

The government is scheduled to publish its advance estimate of second-quarter gross domestic product growth on Thursday. A Reuters survey of economists estimates the economy grew at a 2.1 percent annualized rate last quarter, which would match the first quarter's pace.

Trade has subtracted from GDP for two straight quarters. Business spending on equipment, mostly reflecting AI investment, is expected to have been a key source of growth last quarter.

Reuters

UStradedeficitJune

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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