Foxconn ramps up recruitment as iPhone 18 enters mass production: mainland media

Foxconn, Apple's primary contract manufacturer, has entered its peak recruitment season as the iPhone 18 series enters mass production and ramps up capacity, according to supply chain sources cited by mainland media.

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The report pointed out that At Foxconn's Zhengzhou Port Area A business group, hourly wages are currently as high as 27 yuan (HK$31.24), with returning workers receiving up to 7,500 yuan.

A report from CITIC Securities (6030) suggests that Apple's innovation cycle is on an upward trend, and the device sector may directly benefit. Industrial Securities also issued a report stating that with the gradual popularization of Apple Intelligence and the release of the iPhone 18 series and the innovative foldable screen in the second half of the year, hardware and AI collaborative innovation is expected to continue to lead new trends in the high-end mobile phone market.

Data from research firm Counterpoint shows that in the second quarter of 2026, the overall shipment volume of the Chinese smartphone market declined by two percent year-on-year. Apple bucked the trend and achieved growth during the same period, with iPhone shipments increasing by 23 percent year-on-year and its market share reaching 18 percent, ranking second only to Huawei.

The mainland report added that Apple's new generation of iPhones will be released this autumn.