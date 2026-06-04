logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Foxconn announces strategic collaboration with Intel on next-gen AI infrastructure

FINANCE
9 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The logo of Foxconn is seen during the AutoTronics Taipei 2026 at Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei on April 15, 2026. AFP
The logo of Foxconn is seen during the AutoTronics Taipei 2026 at Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei on April 15, 2026. AFP

Taiwan's Foxconn announced on Thursday a strategic collaboration with Intel to jointly develop and deploy next-generation AI infrastructure and intelligent computing platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, said in a statement that the partnership aims to create comprehensive AI solutions spanning silicon, rack, system and application layers.

Reuters

 

FoxconnIntelAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The logo of Meta is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS
Meta repeatedly pushes back new AI model release for developers, WSJ says
INNOVATION
2 hours ago
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed at its fabrication plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, June 7, 2025. REUTERS
TSMC boss upbeat on outlook as AI boom shows no sign of easing
FINANCE
4 hours ago
The Google logo is seen outside the company's offices in London, Britain, June 24, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo
Google must let UK publishers opt out of AI search under new rules
WORLD
21 hours ago
MPF investors earned $9,886 on average in May amid AI boom, GUM say
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP This picture taken on March 19, 2026 shows a staff member packing photographer Kazuma Obara’s work titled “The Newspaper” at the Kyoto Shimbun factory in Kumiyama, Kyoto prefecture.
'AI simply can't replicate it': Japan embraces zine trend
WORLD
22 hours ago
Qwen logo is seen in this illustration taken, January 29, 2025. REUTERS
Alibaba's Qwen AI App opens to third-party agents, including KFC, Luckin, Mixue
INNOVATION
03-06-2026 14:44 HKT
The DeepSeek logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS
DeepSeek slated to draw 50 billion yuan in maiden fundraising, sources say
INNOVATION
03-06-2026 14:26 HKT
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/
'20 minutes of terror': AI boosts US voice impersonation scams
WORLD
03-06-2026 13:57 HKT
A general view of the U.S. Capitol on June 01, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Senate is navigating President Donald Trump's "anti-weaponization" fund and its impact on the possibility of passing a reconciliation bill this week. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP
As Trump cheerleads for AI, some in MAGA world fret
WORLD
03-06-2026 12:31 HKT
ARM. REUTERS
Arm Holdings CEO says US would have difficulty banning AI CPU chip exports to China
INNOVATION
02-06-2026 22:13 HKT
Hana no Kumo in Hong Kong.
Three Hong Kong restaurants named among world’s most beautiful — all at The Henderson
ARTS & CULTURE
03-06-2026 14:00 HKT
Parents in 'Save Lily' case released on bail, vow to cooperate with probe
NEWS
12 hours ago
Hong Kong records hottest day of the year at 34.3 degrees
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.