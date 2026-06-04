Foxconn announces strategic collaboration with Intel on next-gen AI infrastructure

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Taiwan's Foxconn announced on Thursday a strategic collaboration with Intel to jointly develop and deploy next-generation AI infrastructure and intelligent computing platforms.
Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, said in a statement that the partnership aims to create comprehensive AI solutions spanning silicon, rack, system and application layers.
Reuters