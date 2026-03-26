China's CITIC Securities books 39 percent profit rise as brokerage fees jump

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China's biggest brokerage CITIC Securities (6030) on Thursday reported a 38.58 percent year-on-year profit increase in 2025, driven by booming brokerage revenues and investment gains amid a recovery in capital markets activity.
CITIC said in a stock exchange filing that net profit for last year reached 30.076 billion yuan, below a median estimate of 34.063 billion yuan, according to LSEG data.
Fees and commission revenue rose 37.7 percent year-on-year to 14.753 billion yuan in the brokerage business last year, the filing showed.
China's A-share markets saw a surge in trading activity in 2025, with average daily turnover jumping as Beijing's stimulus measures and market support policies revived investor appetite for domestic equities.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 18.4 percent over the course of last year, while the Shenzhen Component Index surged about 30 percent.
Revenue from investment gains reached 509.62 million yuan last year compared with 117.57 million yuan a year earlier, the filing showed.
Investment banking fees and commission revenue rose 52.3 percent to 6.336 billion yuan, as Hong Kong delivered a resurgent year for listings thanks to renewed investor confidence and optimism around tech-driven growth.
CITIC's Hong Kong-listed shares closed down 0.9 percent at HK$23.78 prior to the earnings announcement, compared with a 1.89 percent fall in the benchmark index.
Reuters
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