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FINANCE

China's CITIC Securities books 39 percent profit rise as brokerage fees jump

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The logo of CITIC Securities is seen at its branch in Beijing, China, March 22, 2016.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The logo of CITIC Securities is seen at its branch in Beijing, China, March 22, 2016.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

China's biggest brokerage CITIC Securities (6030) on Thursday reported a 38.58 percent year-on-year profit increase in 2025, driven by ​booming brokerage revenues and investment gains amid a ​recovery in capital markets activity.

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CITIC said in a stock ⁠exchange filing that net profit for last year reached ​30.076 billion yuan, below a median estimate of 34.063 billion ​yuan, according to LSEG data.

Fees and commission revenue rose 37.7 percent year-on-year to 14.753 billion yuan in the brokerage business last year, the filing ​showed.

China's A-share markets saw a surge in trading activity in 2025, ​with average daily turnover jumping as Beijing's stimulus measures and market support ‌policies ⁠revived investor appetite for domestic equities.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 18.4 percent over the course of last year, while the Shenzhen Component Index surged about 30 percent.

Revenue from investment gains ​reached 509.62 million yuan last ​year compared ⁠with 117.57 million yuan a year earlier, the filing showed.

Investment banking fees and commission revenue rose 52.3 percent ​to 6.336 billion yuan, as Hong Kong delivered a resurgent ​year ⁠for listings thanks to renewed investor confidence and optimism around tech-driven growth.

CITIC's Hong Kong-listed shares closed down 0.9 percent at HK$23.78 prior ⁠to ​the earnings announcement, compared with a ​1.89 percent fall in the benchmark index.

Reuters

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