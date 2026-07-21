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FINANCE

TSMC to raise chipmaking prices by up to 10 percent in 2027, Nikkei Asia reports

FINANCE
53 mins ago
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The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) at the company's second-quarter earnings conference in Taipei, Taiwan, July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) at the company's second-quarter earnings conference in Taipei, Taiwan, July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, plans to raise chipmaking prices by up to 10 percent from 2027 to offset rising costs for materials, manufacturing equipment and overseas plant construction, Nikkei Asia reported on Tuesday, citing multiple sources.

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Here are more details:

* The base price increases range from 5 percent to 10 percent, depending on the customer and product, the report said.

* Mature-node production, covering 12-nm, 16-nm and 28-nm technologies, faces increases of up to 10 percent, the report said.

* Negotiations began in June and concluded in July, with new pricing set to take effect at the start of 2027, Nikkei said.

* TSMC does not comment on pricing, a company spokesperson said when contacted by Reuters.

* "Our pricing strategy is strategic, not opportunistic. We will continue to work closely with customers and sell our value to them," the spokesperson said.

* TSMC CEO C.C. Wei said in June that he would like to hike prices, adding that the company would refrain from abrupt price hikes that some memory firms have imposed.

Reuters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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