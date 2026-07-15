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FINANCE

HKECIC insured business leaps almost 20 pc to over $190bn

FINANCE
4 mins ago
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The Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation (HKECIC) saw a historic high of HK$191.97 billion in insured business for the year 2025-26, representing an increase of 19.4 percent year-on-year

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This marks the second consecutive year of record growth and the highest level achieved in the history of the HKECIC, which was established under the Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation Ordinance, provides local exporters with insurance protection against non-payment risks. 

The HKECIC recorded a profit of HK$266.22 million for the year, including net investment income of HK$169.22 million, with Mainland China, Singapore and the US being the top three insured markets for the corporation.

Electronic products, textiles and clothing, and minerals are the top three product categories covered by insurance.

 

HKECICinsurance

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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