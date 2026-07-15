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Stripe, Advent offer to buy PayPal for more than US$53 billion, sources say

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A smartphone with the PayPal logo is placed on a laptop in this illustration taken on July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A smartphone with the PayPal logo is placed on a laptop in this illustration taken on July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Payments company Stripe and private equity firm Advent International have made a joint offer to acquire PayPal Holdings Inc for US$60.50 per share, in a deal that would value the payments company at more than US$53 billion, two people familiar with the matter said.

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The offer, submitted earlier this month, is backed by about US$50 billion in committed financing from banks, the people said, and represents around a 28 percent premium to PayPal's closing share price on Tuesday.

The people declined to be named as the deal discussions are confidential. Advent declined to comment, while PayPal and Stripe did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The proposal follows an initial approach made in early April, the sources said. Stripe and Advent have not received a response from PayPal and are seeking to reach an agreement by the end of the month, the sources added.

Under the proposal, Stripe and Advent would jointly own PayPal, with each holding an equal stake, rather than breaking up the company, the people said. There is no certainty the approach will result in a transaction, they added.

Reuters

 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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