logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

S&P 500, Nasdaq post best quarter since 2020 despite Iran war

FINANCE
41 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished out the quarter with their biggest quarterly gains since 2020 as investors remained upbeat about economic and earnings growth even amid the Middle East conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The indexes ended higher for the day as well on Tuesday, with technology .SPLRCT among the biggest sector gainers in the S&P 500.

Optimism over signs of progress in efforts to bring the Iran war to a lasting halt has helped stocks recently despite continued military tensions.

Iran and the U.S. on June 17 signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the four-month-old conflict. But exchanges of fire over the weekend have tested that agreement, and a Qatari official said on Tuesday that top U.S. envoys who have arrived in Doha will not hold a high-level meeting with Iran.

"We've had a great first half of the year, certainly better than most expected," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president and advisor for Wealthspire Advisors in Westport, Connecticut.

"In spite of all the geopolitical stuff, the U.S. economy is performing well and corporate earnings are strong."

After a strong first-quarter earnings season for S&P 500 companies, investors are looking forward to second-quarter results in the coming weeks.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 55.97 points, or 0.75%, to end at 7,498.38 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 374.62 points, or 1.45%, to 26,194.76. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 116.17 points, or 0.22%, to 52,298.91.

Weakness in heavyweight technology shares has weighed on the market in recent weeks.

Strategists at BofA said cyclical, value-oriented sectors such as energy and financials could be the better bet heading into the second half.

Worries about possible interest rate hikes have weighed on the market. Traders are pricing in at least one rate hike by the Federal Reserve by the end of 2026, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Nike NKE.N was due to report quarterly results after the bell.

Reuters

us stockwall street

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
File Photo/Reuters
Wall Street ends higher as US, Iran attacks ease; major tech-related shares jump
FINANCE
30-06-2026 04:38 HKT
Wall St ends mixed as tech megacap declines outweigh upbeat chip outlook
FINANCE
26-06-2026 04:43 HKT
Nasdaq, S&P end lower as tech stocks fall
FINANCE
25-06-2026 04:18 HKT
S&P, Nasdaq end lower on semiconductor selloff as AI spending concerns mount
FINANCE
24-06-2026 04:37 HKT
S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower, dragged by Alphabet and megacap tech; focus on Iran
FINANCE
23-06-2026 04:19 HKT
S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as megacap tech drags; Iran developments watched
FINANCE
23-06-2026 01:34 HKT
Wall St indexes advance with boost from chips, Iran optimism
FINANCE
19-06-2026 04:35 HKT
Nasdaq and S&P 500 slip while Dow hits record high
FINANCE
17-06-2026 04:44 HKT
Wall Street rallies, Dow ends with record on US-Iran deal, oil price slide
FINANCE
16-06-2026 04:27 HKT
Wall Street indexes jump, Trump says strikes against Iran canceled
FINANCE
12-06-2026 05:43 HKT
(file photo)
Observatory raises weekend wind forecast; tropical cyclone may bring Force 7 winds to high ground on July 4
NEWS
11 hours ago
File Photo
Low-pressure system to bring nine days of rain, strong winds to HK
NEWS
29-06-2026 21:28 HKT
HK millionaires need $11.2 mln for GBA retirement: survey
FINANCE
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.