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FINANCE

Hong Kong ranks fourth globally in wealth per adult: UBS report

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong’s wealth per adult stands at US$648,267 (HK$5.05 million), ranking fourth globally, trailing only Switzerland, the United States, and Luxembourg, Swiss bank UBS said in its annual Global Wealth Report published on Tuesday.

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The median wealth per adult for the city is US$187,968, placing sixth worldwide, behind Luxembourg, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, and Denmark.

Meanwhile, personal wealth in 2025 grew at its fastest pace in years, creating nearly one million new US dollar millionaires worldwide, according to the report.

Total personal wealth globally rose by 10.8 percent last year, up from 4.6 percent in 2024 and 4.2 percent in 2023, as strong financial markets boosted growth, UBS found.

There were "more millionaires than ever, everywhere" in 2025, the bank said. The United States, where over 440,000 people became new US dollar millionaires, accounted for almost half of this growth.

Wealth in US dollar terms grew disproportionately quickly in Europe, largely due to last year's depreciation of the dollar compared to the euro, UBS found.

 While average wealth rose, inequality has deepened since 2020, UBS said. Median wealth, which better reflects the middle of the scale, declined in most countries, highlighting a growing divide between the wealthiest and the broader population, the bank added.

For the report, UBS analysed 56 markets it estimates to represent over 92 percent of the world's wealth.

Reuters and staff reporter
 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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