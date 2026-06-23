logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Alibaba eyes sale of gaming arm Lingxi Games, report says

FINANCE
33 mins ago

by

Effie Zhang

logo
logo
logo
REUTERS
REUTERS

Alibaba Group (9988) is reportedly seeking to sell its gaming brand Lingxi Games for 7 billion yuan (HK$7.5 billion) to 9 billion yuan in a bid to bolster its cash flow, according to mainland media.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Sources suggest the tech giant has already approached at least five potential buyers, including Hong Kong-listed China Ruyi (0136), A-share listed firms 37 Interactive Entertainment, Century Huatong and Giant Network, as well as two private equity groups pursuing a joint acquisition.

The gaming unit, which reportedly employs around 1,200 staff, is best known for its mobile strategy title Three Kingdoms Tactics that boasts over 100 million global users. Its portfolio also includes other popular titles such as Three Kingdoms Fantasy Land and Ashes of the Kingdom.

AlibabaLingxi Games

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A pedestrian walks past a stock quotation board showing Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan April 4, 2025. REUTERS
Japan's Nikkei slides to one-week low as profit-taking hits tech stocks
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Reuters
NatPower, Tesla reach deal on first phase of US$5 billion battery storage plan
INNOVATION
5 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index falls at noon on Tuesday, Alibaba drops below $100
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Anker
Chinese charging products maker Anker kicks off $4.6 billion IPO
FINANCE
9 hours ago
Hang Seng Index falls in early trading on Tuesday
FINANCE
10 hours ago
Luojiashan tanker anchored in Muscat as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz, in Muscat, Oman, March 7, 2026. REUTERS
US authorizes Iranian oil sales amid talks on final peace deal
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
South Korea watchdog regrets rushed launch of leveraged ETFs, considering measures
FINANCE
22-06-2026 15:05 HKT
Japan's FX messaging keeps markets on edge over yen intervention risk
FINANCE
22-06-2026 13:48 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index plunges at noon on Monday, once touching one-year low
FINANCE
22-06-2026 12:54 HKT
A logo of Ant Group at its booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Ant Group eyes AI agent update in Alipay: Bloomberg
INNOVATION
14-06-2026 19:40 HKT
Police arrest 24 drivers, issue 4,000 tickets in two-week crackdown on distracted drivers and jaywalkers
NEWS
22-06-2026 18:43 HKT
Two arrested after bank staff spot 24 fake $100 bills in Mong Kok
NEWS
22-06-2026 18:47 HKT
MTR Tung Chung Line extension hits major milestone as twin tunnels Complete excavation
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.