logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China's Momenta plans to launch Hong Kong IPO next week, source says

FINANCE
15 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
HKEX
HKEX

Chinese autonomous driving developer Momenta is planning to launch its Hong Kong initial public offering as early as next Monday, said a source with knowledge of the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The company, which has obtained approval from China's securities regulator and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, could raise about US$900 million from the offering, said the person and a second source with knowledge of its plans.

Momenta plans to price the offering on July 3 and debut on July 8, said the first source, adding timetable is tentative and subject to change.

Momenta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

IFR first reported on Tuesday on Momenta's planned IPO timetable.

Reuters

MomentaIPOChinaHong Kongautonomous

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index falls at noon on Tuesday, Alibaba drops below $100
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Anker
Chinese charging products maker Anker kicks off $4.6 billion IPO
FINANCE
4 hours ago
A Chinese flag flutters at the Chinese Ministry of Commerce building in Beijing, China June 4, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo
China targets US rare earth and other firms with export controls
CHINA
4 hours ago
Hang Seng Index falls in early trading on Tuesday
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Delivery workers sort packages on a conveyor belt amid the "618" shopping festival, at a logistics station in Beijing, China June 12, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China's 618 shopping festival sees flat e-commerce sales as shoppers remain cautious
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Shenzhen HQVT Technology surge over three times on Hong Kong debut
FINANCE
21 hours ago
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China unveils action plan to strengthen foreign investment
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS
Standard Chartered 'overweights' Asia ex-Japan; favours Taiwan, China on AI, earnings
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index pares losses after hitting one-year low on Monday
FINANCE
22 hours ago
From left: Jeanie Ho, head of Hong Kong and Macau retirement at Manulife, Celia Ling, Dr. Karen Cheung, longevity expert, author and editor of "Healthy Longevity: Evidence-based Study of Hong Kong”
Hong Kongers spend average $94,000 on unexpected healthcare needs, Manulife survey shows
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Exterior view of Shouson Peak Clubhouse
Celebrities snap up Hong Kong luxury homes as market heats up, Eason Chan leads with $182m purchase
PROPERTY
21-06-2026 18:02 HKT
Two arrested after bank staff spot 24 fake $100 bills in Mong Kok
NEWS
20 hours ago
(File photo)
$1.23m lost after online buyer tries to buy cheap laptop
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.