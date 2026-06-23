China's Momenta plans to launch Hong Kong IPO next week, source says

Chinese autonomous driving developer Momenta is planning to launch its Hong Kong initial public offering as early as next Monday, said a source with knowledge of the matter.

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The company, which has obtained approval from China's securities regulator and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, could raise about US$900 million from the offering, said the person and a second source with knowledge of its plans.

Momenta plans to price the offering on July 3 and debut on July 8, said the first source, adding timetable is tentative and subject to change.

Momenta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

IFR first reported on Tuesday on Momenta's planned IPO timetable.

Reuters