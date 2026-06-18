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China announces measures to promote AI integration with consumption

CHINA
1 hour ago
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A person visits the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China July 26, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A person visits the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China July 26, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

China's commerce ministry has announced measures to promote the application of artificial intelligence in the consumption sector, for both products and services, state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday.

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The ministry said the 17 measures will look at enhancing the integration of AI into households and businesses nationwide.

For goods consumption, they are looking at turning consumer electronics from functional to intelligent and growing a new market for humanoid robots, CCTV said.

Under services, the measures aim to address AI's rapid penetration from consumer retail into public services and lifestyle services.

"The introduction of AI is expected to break through the bottleneck in service consumption constrained by high labour costs and low standardization," said Lin Jian, the deputy director of the international trade cooperation institute under the ministry.

Reuters

ChinaAI integrationconsumption

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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