Evergrande Liquidation drives ex-auditor PwC's partners to safeguard assets, ponder divorce: Bloomberg

The failed property developer China Evergrande's liquidation has sparked financial concerns among partners at its former auditor, PwC China, with one even considering divorce to protect assets, Bloomberg reported.

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Several partners at PwC's Hong Kong and mainland China branches are exploring ways to protect their personal assets, fearing the firm's legal and regulatory troubles could spill over into personal financial and legal liabilities, the report said.

One partner has even considered divorce to shield his wealth, while another is cutting back on his children's education budgets, according to the report.

Previously, China Evergrande's liquidators have sought 57 billion yuan (HK$65.9 billion) in their lawsuit against PwC International and its mainland China and Hong Kong affiliates.

Even though some partners claimed that they were not directly involved in auditing Evergrande, they were still concerned that liquidators might launch lawsuits against them.