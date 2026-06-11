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FINANCE

Blue Cross launches MSK Care Pathway for growing MSK healthcare needs

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Bonnie Tse
Bonnie Tse

Lifestyle changes and rising health risks have driven a growing need for musculoskeletal (MSK) healthcare, with a Blue Cross survey indicating that related claims surged by 43 percent over the past two years. 

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Recognizing this trend, Blue Cross launched an MSK Care Pathway that offers a one-stop plan integrating surgery and rehabilitation support, delivering high-quality, cost-effective healthcare services for customers, especially amid medical inflation. The service also extends to the Greater Bay Area medical network.

Bonnie Tse Pui-lan, chief executive officer of Blue Cross, said MSK patients often encounter multiple treatment options — from general practitioners and specialists to physiotherapists. She added that without integrated coordination, recovery may be delayed, and healthcare costs may increase. 

Tse said customers are guided by a dedicated Health Concierge, who assists them at every stage of care and helps them make informed decisions, improving treatment outcomes and overall experience.

Manus Chan, director of medical insurance business line strategy and management of Blue Cross, said claims of MSK-related cases rose over 40 percent in the past two years. 

Blue Cross internal data also indicate that MSK claims and payouts have risen faster than other major diseases over the past three years. MSK outpatient claims accounted for 13 percent of total outpatient claims in 2023, rising to 18 percent in 2025. Tse also noted the growing needs among patients aged 15 or above.

The MSK Care Pathway brings together leading healthcare institutions in Hong Kong and the GBA, including CORES Physiotherapy & Sports Training Center, CUHK Medical Centre, Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong, Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital, and U Care. Leveraging their expertise and extensive networks, the MSK Care Pathway provides customers with convenient, efficient, and cost-effective healthcare services.
 

Blue CrossBonnie TseMSK Care Pathwaymusculoskeletal healthcare

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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