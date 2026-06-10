Luk Fook forecasts up to 90pc annual profit surge

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China's Kuaishou records 26pc drop in Q1 profit, AI revenue jumps
27-05-2026 17:09 HKT
Alibaba to exceed planned AI spending and says margin is secondary
13-05-2026 22:01 HKT
SoftBank records US$12 billion fourth-quarter profit
13-05-2026 15:13 HKT
China's Pop Mart warns of 2026 profit margin pressure from higher costs
13-05-2026 11:51 HKT
HSBC's Hong Kong business reports a 5 percent rise in pre-tax Q1 profit
05-05-2026 17:15 HKT
HSBC seen to report a 1.1 percent rise in pre-tax profit on Tuesday
03-05-2026 17:46 HKT
Bowie Woo, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
08-06-2026 18:03 HKT
Nine days of rain ahead as temperatures dip, Observatory says
09-06-2026 17:35 HKT