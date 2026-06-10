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FINANCE

Luk Fook forecasts up to 90pc annual profit surge

FINANCE
59 mins ago
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Luk Fook (0590) expects its profit for the year ended March 31 to surge by 80 to 90 percent year-on-year, primarily driven by rising gold prices and improved profit margins.

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It also attributed the substantial earnings growth to operating leverage and effective product differentiation. These targeted sales strategies successfully boosted the sales mix of its fixed-price jewelry products.

The company is scheduled to release its full-year results on June 25.

 

Effie Zhang

Luk Fookprofit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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